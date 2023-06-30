Moms for Liberty participants met by protesters in Philadelphia; Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis among speakers





PHILADELPHIA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday touted the 2024 election as the year parents “finally fight back” as he launched the annual rally of Moms for Liberty, a group that has fiercely opposed instruction related to race and gender identity in classrooms across the nation.

The two-year-old group, which was founded in Florida in 2021 to fight local COVID school mask mandates and quarantine requirements, quickly became a force in conservative politics as an advocate for “parental rights” in the ‘education. But it has also been accused of preaching hate, with the Southern Poverty Law Center recently calling it an “extremist” group for allegedly harassing community members, advancing anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation and fighting to weed out diverse material and inclusive of lesson plans.

The conference nonetheless drew top Republican presidential hopefuls, including DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the race, who is expected to speak later Friday afternoon.

DeSantis, in remarks at a downtown Philadelphia hotel, praised the group for “being attacked from the left,” saying it was “a sign that we are winning this fight.” He continued his efforts in Florida to ban discussions of race and gender identity in classrooms as well as certain books from school libraries. And he has pledged to “fight the awakened” as president.

“I think what we’ve seen across this country in the last few years has woken up the most powerful political force in the country: the mamas bears. And they’re ready to roll,” he said, predicting that the mamas would be “the key political force for this 2024 cycle.”

“2024 will be the year parents across the country finally fight back,” he said.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, another GOP candidate, railed against transgender female athletes competing on women’s sports teams — an issue that has become a major flashpoint for the right and that she called it “one of the biggest women’s issues of our time”.

“They’re literally trying to erase all the progress we’ve made all this time,” she said. “We have to fight for our girls.”

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to speak at the conference on Saturday.

The high interest in the event among GOP hopefuls underscores the influence of Moms for Liberty, which has forged ties with powerful GOP organizations, politicians and donors to become a major player in 2024. The group said that he did not plan to endorse a presidential election. candidate in the primary election.

The group has grown from three Florida moms opposing COVID-19 mandates in 2021 to claiming 285 chapters in 45 states. Along the way, he’s found a close ally in DeSantis, who received a “sword of freedom” at the group’s first annual meeting last year and has signed several Moms for Liberty-backed bills into law.

Beyond remarks from candidates and other speakers, the summit will feature strategy sessions on topics such as “protecting children from gender ideology” and “comprehensive sex education: sex education or sexualization”.

Summit attendees said they liked what they were hearing so far.

“I love Moms for Liberty,” said Debbie McGinley, school board candidate for the Methacton School District outside of Philadelphia. As a mother of three who lost her hair business during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she appreciates the group “fighting for our kids.”

Lucy Reyna, treasurer of a local chapter of Moms for Liberty in Indiana, said she came to the conference to learn more about the national organization.

“What am I a part of? I need to know these things,” Reyna said, adding that if the group leaned too partisan in one direction, it would make her reconsider joining.

Outside, around 100 parent activists and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered to protest, citing the Southern Poverty Law Center’s designation of the group as an “anti-government extremist” organization. They chanted “Not in our town” and “Let’s say gay” while holding signs reading “Hate is not patriotic” and “Philly is the LGBTQest city”.

Some protesters said specific incidents prompted their activism, including an Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter posting a quote from Adolf Hitler in its newsletter before apologizing and deleting it, and a Tennessee chapter complaining lessons on black civil rights figures Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges.

“I think they’re scared. And that turns into hate very quickly,” said Molly Roses, a Philadelphia resident who joined the protest.

In the days leading up to the conference, several historical associations, state senators, activists and employees of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia had unsuccessfully pleaded with the museum to cancel a welcome event for the conference Thursday night. The event went as planned.

The museum told The Associated Press that “because fostering understanding within a democratic society is so central to our mission, rejecting visitors on the basis of ideology would actually defeat our purpose.”

Haley in her speech acknowledged the protesters, saying she “appreciates it” as an expression of free speech.

People for the American Way was among several groups that rallied against the rally on Friday. Its “Grandparents for the Truth” campaign mobilized grandparents and other supporters “who are fighting for the next generation’s freedom to learn.”

One such grandparent, Maureen Carreo, said she didn’t learn a diverse history as a child and wanted something different for her five grandchildren.

“I hope we teach the whole story,” she said. “And, yeah, it might make you feel a little bad or sad or something, but that’s part of the story.”

In her remarks ahead of DeSantis’ speech, Moms for Liberty National Engagement Director Tia Bess dismissed claims that the group is racist.

“Do I look like a racist to you?” Bess, who is black, told the mostly white audience.

Tiffany Justice, one of the band’s co-founders, sarcastically responded to the SPLC’s “extremist” label on stage Friday, referring to herself as “the face of domestic terrorism, apparently.”

Although Moms for Liberty says it is non-partisan, it has largely attracted support from conservatives. The group also fought to elect conservative candidates to school boards across the country.

While the group’s status as a 501(c)4 nonprofit means it doesn’t have to disclose its funders, its public donors include conservative powerhouses such as the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, a national political training organization.

Patriot Mobile, a far-right Christian cell phone company that pays to sponsor Trump’s remarks at the conference, has a political action committee that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to support the Texas school boards.

The Florida-based Mom for Liberty PAC also received a $50,000 donation from Julie Fancelli, a Republican donor whose family owns Publix grocery stores and who helped fund Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6. , according to the findings of the House committee on January 6. Fancelli did not respond to a request for comment.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running in the Democratic presidential primary, was scheduled to speak at the group’s summit, but his “campaign told us his schedule had changed,” said Justice.

Kennedy’s press team said he dropped out “for family reasons.” Hours later, Kennedy told a town hall with NewsNation that he “made a mistake accepting this invitation” and that once he learned about Moms for Liberty’s positions on LGBTQ+ issues, he “had refused to go”.

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press video reporter David R. Martin contributed reporting.

