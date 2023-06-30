Modi did what other PMs couldn’t: CM on Sanand Rs 22,000-cr unit





All former Indian prime ministers have “failed” to bring an international semiconductor manufacturing company to India, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday, saying the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed this week between the government of Gujarat and US company Micron for a Rs 22,500 crore plant in Sanand was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vision’. Speaking in Vadodara, where he inaugurated Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) projects worth Rs 293 crore, Patel said it was ‘impossible for India to lag behind’ in any area with the “good governance” of Prime Minister Modi. “Over the past nine years, Prime Minister Modi has shown the country what good governance is. Gujarat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with (US company) Micron which is a source of pride for us,” Patel said. “That is the advantage of the dual engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Every prime minister has tried to bring this manufacturing company to India, but no one has succeeded. Only Narendrabhai has succeeded. That is a benefit of his visionary leadership. He always has a forward-thinking spirit. During his visit to the United States, parliamentarians from that country rose to their feet 15 times to applaud him. It is a matter of pride for the 140 million people of India. When we have such leadership, it is impossible for us to be behind on anything,” the Chief Minister insisted. Patel added that it is thanks to the “development policy” introduced by Prime Minister Modi that infrastructure has become a topic of discussion in the country. “It used to be news if an area had to get a power connection. Now when there’s a power outage, it becomes big news. These roads, these hospitals and this electricity… all of that is development Modiji taught us what development politics is and what good governance really means,” he said. The VMC projects worth Rs 293 crore include the inauguration of a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 21 MLD in Undera and a drainage pipeline between Gorwa and Undera. The water reservoir, underground pump, distribution network and pumping station for Bhayali and Sevasi TP-2 as well as Vadadla and Bil areas are among others the drainage and projects of the newly included areas of the periphery within the VMC limit. Patel also inaugurated six completed water system projects in Vemali and Harni-Darjipura regions. The Chief Minister also inaugurated an MRI center at SSG Hospital, Vadodara, where the state government has licensed an MRI machine worth Rs 9.39 crore. Those who hold GLP cards can avail free MRI scans while other patients will pay Rs 2,000 per scan, compared to a cost of Rs 2,500 to 15,000 at private imaging centers, a statement from the hospital. Later, Patel also inaugurated the office of Sayajigunj MP Keyur Rokadia and praised the former mayor of Vadodara for “deploying technology” in his new office under BJP Head of State CR Paatil.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/baroda/modi-did-what-other-pms-couldnt-cm-on-rs-22000-cr-sanand-unit-8693414/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos