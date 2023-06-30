Investors in social media firm Donald Trumps Truth hit with insider trading charges





Three investors in Donald Trump’s media company were charged with insider trading on Thursday, accused of raking in $22 million in illegal profits based on confidential information they told friends about while on vacation. game.

Florida men Gerald Shvartsman, 45, Michael Shvartsman, 52, and Bruce Garelick, 52, were charged in Manhattan federal court with securities fraud charges that could carry up to 20 years in prison. The federal government said it spent millions in stock in Digital World Acquisition Corporation in October 2021, knowing it was about to enter into a lucrative merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social.

Garelick shared information he had access to as a Digital World board member with the Shvartsman brothers as part of the alleged scheme, with the three selling their shares for a sizable profit weeks after the announcement was made public. agreement, according to the federal government.

This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected on a phone screen displaying the Truth Social app.

The trio illegally advised friends on a trip to Las Vegas and employees of Gerald Shvartsmans at a furniture supply store to also get in on the action, the federal government charges.

Trump is not accused of anything or implicated in the case. But it could hurt the ongoing lucrative merger that the company he founded is set to make a huge profit from.

The charges were among four major insider trading cases announced by Williams’ office, including against a Pfizer employee accused of buying short-term, out-of-the-money call options from the pharmaceutical company after learning from confidentially that Paxlovid had successfully treated COVID-19.

Insider trading is not a quick win. It’s not easy money. It’s not a sure thing. This is cheating. It’s a bad bet. It’s a ticket to jail, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

And were working quickly to investigate and prosecute anyone who corrupted our financial markets. Well keep going for as long as it takes. You can bet on that.

