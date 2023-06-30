Xi Jinping’s consumer-driven growth craze will suffer a ‘silent death’, think tank says as China’s growth stutters





China’s economy has not gained significant momentum since reopening in late 2022. Recent economic data is bordering on negative, confirming the air pocket. Experts from the Council on Foreign Relations have blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for the malaise in the economy. Traction proves elusive: Official business activity readings released on Friday showed Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for a third consecutive month in June. The expansion of the services sector has been slower than expected and it has also slowed from the level of a month ago. Industrial profits for the five months ending in May fell 18.8% year-on-year, according to data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The youth unemployment rate hit a record high of 20.8% and other key economic indicators such as exports and retail sales remain lackluster. China’s economy rebounded in the first quarter after sluggish growth in 2022, which suffered from COVID-19-related lockdowns. Given the weakness suggested by recent indicators, it appears that the economy has not positioned itself for a sustainable uptrend. Earlier this week, ratings agency S&P lowered its 2023 GDP forecast for China from 5.5% to 5.2%, attributing the action to weak consumer confidence and the housing market. See also: The best Chinese stocks Xi to blame? President Xi fails to follow through on his policies after launching them with fanfare, said Zongyuan Zoe Liu and Benn Steil in an opinion piece in Foreign Affairs. The common prosperity campaign launched by the president in mid-2020 quickly fell out of favor after government efforts to curb monopoly in the private sector only served to bolster the unproductive public sector and failed to produced the desired effect, they noted. The government shifted its focus to “consumption-led growth” in December 2022, which became central to the country’s 12-year economic plan, as the country for the first time prioritized consumption over consumption. ‘to effective investing as a long-term strategy,’ Liu and Steil said. Although consumption-led growth is a proven strategy, the two co-authors said they were skeptical of Xi’s persistence. The president is likely to succumb to pressure from powerful constituencies, including state-owned companies, local governments and the national security bureaucracy, they said. Consumers, who have seen their leadership backtrack on policy initiatives in the past, will be skeptical and choose to increase their already high savings rate, the co-authors said. The two economists noted that China’s consumer spending was only 38% of GDP, about 30 percentage points below the global average. Investment is outperforming, accounting for 43% of GDP, they said. The government, for its part, is pursuing policies aimed at stimulating spending on its favored businesses and sectors through measures such as lower exchange rates, lower tax rates, weak safety nets social welfare, the prohibition of trade unions other than those controlled by the party and the capping of banks. deposit rates, etc., Liu and Steil said. A consumer-driven economy requires a high degree of individual autonomy and commercial freedom to meet the ever-changing needs of citizens that the CCP under Xi has been increasingly unwilling to meet, the co-authors said. But as the collateral consequences become clear for the government, it is destined to suffer the same silent death and anonymous burial as Xi’s previous moves, they added. Read next: Amid rising tensions between the US and China, Janet Yellen plans visit for dialogue with Xi Jinping

