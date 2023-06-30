Boris Johnson urges Rishi Sunak to change law to ‘move Rwanda forward’





Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson last year. Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson last year. Boris Johnson urged Rishi Sunak bypass the courts after he was ruled that the plan to deport refugees to Rwanda was illegal. The former prime minister used his Daily Mail column to endorse plans to appeal the judge’s decision but also said now was the time to change the law to move Rwanda forward, mimicking the phrase that helped Johnson win the 2019 general election. On Thursday, the Court of Appeal said Sunaks’ plan to stop the boats should not go ahead. It ruled that Rwanda was not a safe third country for people seeking asylum in the UK. The Prime Minister said he fundamentally disagrees with his decision, adding: We will now seek leave to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court. But Johnson suggested going further, saying it was not for judges in London to determine Rwanda’s safety and change the law to define the East African country as safe. Sunak’s predecessor writing: We always knew it would be difficult, and when I launched the program on April 14 last year, I was explicit that it would take time, and that it would face many legal challenges and setbacks. I also said that it might be necessary to take other measures and, if necessary, to change the law. Now is the time to do so. Sunak has pledged to prevent overcrowded dinghies from making the journey from northern France to the UK. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt. The British and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago that some migrants arriving in the UK would be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would remain in the East African country rather than return to Britain. The UK government says the policy will break the business model of criminal gangs ferrying migrants on dangerous journeys through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Human rights groups say it is immoral and inhumane to send people over 4,000 miles to a country they don’t want to live in, and say most Channel migrants are desperate people who have no authorized way to come to the UK. They also cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including allegations of torture and killings of government opponents. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-urges-rishi-sunak-200817726.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos