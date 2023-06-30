Indictment 2.0: Experts say Smith may be preparing new charges against Trump as grand jury probe resumes





The Florida grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents is still investigating aspects of the case and has issued subpoenas to several people in recent days, according to The New York Times and CNN. .

The grand jury issued subpoenas to a “handful” of people, but it’s unclear who received them, according to the Times, which noted that “post-indictment investigations may result in additional charges against people who have already been charged with crimes in the case” as well as charges against new defendants.

The indictment against Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta “left out several threads that investigators pursued as recently as May,” according to CNN, including possible gaps in the footage of surveillance and handling of classified documents at Trump’s Bedminster, NJ golf club, where he was recorded discussing a classified document which he admitted to not having declassified.

Prosecutors may be preparing to seek indictments against several people in Trump’s orbit and could bring additional charges against the president in the coming weeks, according to a report by Andrew Feinberg of The Independent.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the Justice Department was preparing to file a “replacement indictment” with a second set of charges that “could include more serious crimes.”

The report notes that prosecutors can also choose to bring additional charges in a different location in the Southern District of Florida. Prosecutors’ decision would hinge on whether they feel that Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who is handling the case, is “giving undue deference” to the former president, according to Feinberg.

The replacement indictment may include “30 to 45 additional counts,” according to the report, based on evidence against Trump “that has not yet been publicly admitted by the department, including other tapes prosecutors have obtained that reveal Mr. Trump making incriminating statements.”

Smith’s team is also prepared to file charges against several of Trump’s lawyers, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani met with prosecutors for an offer session that could allow him to avoid possible charges in exchange for information.

A spokesperson for Giuliani told The Independent that the meeting “was completely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner”, but declined to give further details.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the DOJ charges earlier this month and denied any wrongdoing.

The grand jury issuing new subpoenas “tells me they’re either considering additional people or additional charges,” former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told CNN on Thursday, suggesting that prosecutors could file “the indictment.” of charge 2.0″.

“A superseding indictment adding additional charges and potentially additional defendants is quite common in a complex case as the investigation continues and gathers more evidence,” former federal prosecutor Noah Bookbinder wrote on Twitter. responsible for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “That one is supposedly likely for Donald Trump however bodes ill for him.”

National Security Attorney Bradley Moss highlighted the new reports on Twitter, writing, “Remember, it always gets darker just before it turns black.”

