



When the Chinese Communist Party was founded in 1921, it had only about 50 members. In more than a century, as more people joined the cause, its membership grew to over 98 million. Forty-nine years ago, in the small village of Liangjiahe in northwestern China’s Shaanxi Province, a 20-year-old man joined the CCP. It was the first step in Xi Jinping’s career path that would see him rise to the highest rank. position in the largest political party in the world. File photo taken in 1973 showing Xi Jinping (2nd L) poses for a photo with other educated urban youths in Liangjiahe. [Photo/Xinhua]

In 1969, 15-year-old Xi Jinping arrived in Liangjiahe as part of a campaign that saw tens of millions of urban-educated young people experience rural life and work. In Liangjiahe, Xi and other educated youths learned to do rural labor such as turning the soil, plowing and herding animals. Within two years, Xi could dig, haul and harvest alongside farmers. Although he comes from a revolutionary family, it was Xi’s years in Liangjiahe that taught him the people-centered philosophy and strengthened his faith in the Party. As a young yearning for political progress, Xi submitted his first application letter to join the Party. However, due to political circumstances at the time, Xi’s candidacy was not immediately approved. Liang Yuming, then party chief of Liangjiahe village, was even reprimanded for helping Xi submit his candidacy. Xi was not deterred. He applied again and again and again; nine other letters in total. In the end, the respect he had earned from the villagers for his hard work and attitude turned out to be crucial influencing factors. Xi’s candidacy was eventually accepted. He joined the Party in 1974 and later became the Party head of Liangjiahe Village. As Party secretary of Liangjiahe village, Xi spearheaded a series of social initiatives, including building a dam that would protect farmland from flooding and building a methane tank to supply villagers with gas. for their stoves and lighting, the first of its kind in Shaanxi. Xi Jinping (center) and villagers in Liangjiahe take a group photo in 1975 before Xi went to college. [Photo/Xinhua]

“As a people’s official, I have deep roots in the northern Shaanxi Plateau because it cultivated my unchanging mission: to do practical things for the people,” Xi once wrote, reminiscing about his years. in Liangjiahe. Since joining the Party, Xi has always upheld his original aspiration to pursue happiness for the people and rejuvenation for the nation. Since taking over as Party leader in 2012, Xi has already led historic efforts to eradicate absolute poverty and realize the first-centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. These achievements testify to Xi’s commitment to upholding the oath he took upon joining the Party: “to be loyal to the Party, to work hard, to strive for communism throughout my life, to be ready at any time at any sacrifice for the Party and the people”. “

