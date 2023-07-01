Politics
Narendra Modi | Futuristic policies in recent years have boosted global recognition of Indian universities (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that futuristic policies and decisions taken in recent years in the education sector have boosted the global recognition of Indian universities.
Addressing the farewell ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, Modi noted that the number of Indian universities listed in the latest QS World Rankings increased from 12 to 45 in 2014, the year in which he became prime minister.
He referred to the increase in the number of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs across the country and described them as the building blocks of the new India.
The Prime Minister spoke about his recent State visit to the United States and said that global respect and prestige for India had increased due to its increased capabilities as well as the world’s confidence in the young people in the country.
Futuristic policies in the education sector have boosted global recognition of Indian universities, Modi said.
Citing the agreements signed between the two countries during his visit, he said these will provide new opportunities for young Indians in fields ranging from earth to space, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
Young Indians will have access to technologies that were previously inaccessible to them, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that it will boost their skills development.
Companies like Micron and Google will invest heavily in the country. It is a sign of the India of the future, he said.
Hailing the University of Delhi’s contribution to different aspects of life, the Prime Minister said that it is not just a university but a movement.
Modi referred to the famous ancient Indian universities of Nalanda and Taxila and said they were a source of happiness and prosperity and Indian science guided the world at that time.
India then had a large share of the world’s GDP, the prime minister said, and lamented that hundreds of years of slavery had destroyed its centers of education. He said that when India’s intellectual journey came to a halt, its growth also stagnated.
Modi claimed that those with knowledge are happy and strong.
The number of Indian start-ups has exceeded one lakh now, he said, compared to a few hundred before 2014.
Citing India’s growth over the past few years, the Prime Minister said patent figures had increased.
The third decade of the last century gave new impetus to the independence movement, said Modi, who said he believed that the current third decade of this century will give a boost to the country’s development journey.
Noting that the university’s 125th year will coincide with the country’s 100th year of independence, Modi said she should devote herself to the goal of having a developed India by 2047.
During the event, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for Delhi University’s IT Centre, Faculty of Technology buildings and Academic Block at the university’s North Campus.
Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922. Since then, it has grown tremendously and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges and over 6 lakh students.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
