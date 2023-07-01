Setting expectations with Turkey and Greece | MarketMinder

A week into summer and based on the financial releases we cover, moods are heating up towards a few parts of the former Ottoman Empire: Turkey and Greece. These emerging markets have a limited presence in the global market, but from time to time we believe they can illustrate key investment lessons.[i] Here’s a big one we think they’re showing now: Monitor how expectations align with reality. According to our research, when the former overtakes the latter, disappointment tends to follow – a factor we think should be kept in mind given the recent buzz surrounding political developments in Turkey and Greece.

A Turkish delight for investors?

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won general elections last month, extending his 20-year rule by another 5 years, some financial commentators we follow have claimed that Erdogan’s new appointments could lead to changes in economic policy favorable to the market. His appointment of internationally renowned economist Mehmet Simsek and former US bank executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as finance minister and governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), respectively, sparked hope among some market analysts that we are following a pivot to a more traditional economy. (and far from the unorthodox view – to which Erdogan subscribed – that high interest rates cause inflation).[ii] We noticed that expectations were high ahead of the June CBRT meeting, and we read some analyst projections that the CBRT benchmark interest rate would double, triple or even quadruple in response to skyrocketing inflation. (which reached 39.6% YoY in May).[iii]

Given these forecasts, last Thursday’s 650 basis point rise from 8.5% to 15% disappointed some market watchers we follow. Other recent measures suggest that the CBRT favors incremental changes over dramatic measures, as it has modified, rather than abandoned, a few rules that have artificially supported the lira. For example, Turkish banks must hold lira-denominated bonds representing a certain percentage of their foreign currency deposits – and the CBRT has dropped this requirement. securities maintenance ratio from 10% to 5%.[iv] Domestic financial institutions must also pay a higher maintenance requirement if lira-denominated securities accounted for less than 60% of total deposits – now the threshold is 57%.[v] The result of these updates, according to our analysis: releasing government pressure for Turkish consumers and businesses to hold fewer U.S. dollars – a policy akin to capital controlswhich historically can prevent money from getting to where it can be deployed most effectively, according to our research.

In response to these moves and news that the CBRT no longer appears to be using its reserves to buy the currency, thus supporting its value, the lira fell to an all-time high against the US dollar earlier this week.[vi] We don’t think this is surprising: policymakers have withdrawn their support for the currency, and interest rate hikes seem to have some way to go before meeting market expectations. That said, the lira’s weakness is no secret: it’s down -25.3% against the dollar year-to-date and has been steadily weakening for most of the past decade. .[vii] In our view, this suggests that markets are well aware of Turkey’s long-standing economic problems, which include high inflation and frequent government economic intervention.[viii] (Part 1)

Exhibit 1: The pound at the time of Erdogan

Source: FactSet, as of 6/26/2023. USD per Turkish lira, 23/6/2003 – 23/6/2023.

Looking ahead, we don’t think conventional economic policies are a given in Turkey, even with Simsek and Erkan at the helm. Simsek said the Ministry of Treasury and Finance will take a phased approach to reduce the risk of disruptive side effects, implying that more measures to restore normal market functioning are underway.[ix] It’s possible, but in our view, what matters to the markets is how well reality matches up with expectations. Erdogan is used to replacing policy makers who have not respected his book. Consider that over the past five years, Erdogan has fired three central bank governors; installed his son-in-law as finance minister (who later resigned, apparently for health reasons); and sacked a finance minister for publicly opposing CBRT rate cuts.[x] Erdogan even fired the head of the national statistics agency for reporting record inflation.[xi] If expectations for normal economic policy in Turkey get too hot relative to even slight progress, we think it could trigger disappointment for the markets.

What to do with a Greek revival

Greece has a new government after the centre-right New Democracy Party won 40.5% of the country’s second national vote in as many months on Sunday, amid incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decision to dissolve parliament after winning the May elections bore fruit. Under the new electoral system, winning parties that cross the 40% threshold receive additional parliamentary seats. New Democracy should therefore win 158 seats out of a 300-seat parliament. The new majority government was sworn in on Monday, and voter and investor expectations seem high. As one Greek pensioner said: “I expect a lot (from the new government)… The main thing is the health system, the economy, so that we can live (decently) because things are difficult .[xii] Likewise, we’ve seen investors speculate that the Mitsotakis government will continue to push forward reforms and put the country on track to get its debt back to investment grade.[xiii]

However, in our view, forward-looking markets have likely already priced in much of that hope. Greek equities are up 32.7% year-to-date, significantly outpacing broader emerging markets (0.2%).[xiv] With the bar set so high, can the government meet high expectations, let alone exceed them? Time will tell, but according to our research, absolute majority governments do not necessarily deliver on everything they promise during the election campaign. The Hellenic Republic can look to the French Republic for this lesson, as President Emmanuel Macron’s huge coalition majority in 2017 did not result in major legislative change.