Trump, crossing paths with DeSantis, tries to outflank him





Former President Donald J. Trump decided on Friday to outflank Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida as they battled for conservative loyalties at a rally of right-wing activists in Philadelphia, pushing a common agenda of forcing the government federal on the right, restricting transgender rights and limiting how racial and LGBTQ issues are taught.

Speaking hours after Mr DeSantiss’ speech, Mr Trump aimed to outdo his chief rival by promising to target federal diversity programs and wield the power of the Justice Department against schools and businesses that are believed to engage in unlawful racial discrimination.

Mr. Trump said that, to strictly enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling a day earlier rejecting affirmative action at the nations’ colleges and universities, he would eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the entire federal government.

He added that he would direct the Justice Department to pursue civil rights claims against any school, business or university that engages in unlawful racial discrimination.

A representative for Mr Trump declined to directly answer a question about which races the former president said were discriminated against.

Since entering the race just over a month ago, Mr. DeSantis has repeatedly sought to position himself to the right of Mr. Trump, breaking his record on crime, coronavirus and immigration. Nonetheless, the former president leads Mr. DeSantis by a wide margin in the polls.

The rare convergence of the two leading Republicans on the campaign trail came at a convention of conservative social policy’s newest powerhouse, Moms for Liberty, which started as a small group of far-right suburban mothers but has quickly gained national influence.

A third presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, also spoke on Friday, along with two others, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson, who were scheduled to appear on Saturday.

Mr. DeSantis went first, headlining the opening breakfast in a nod to groups founded in his home state in 2021. His national rise, he says, now has 275 chapters in 45 States coincided with the rise of Florida governors in right-wing circles. as it pushed legislation to restrict discussions of so-called critical theory of race, sexuality and gender in public schools.

What we’ve seen across this country in recent years has awakened the most powerful political force in this country: the mama bears, Mr. DeSantis told hundreds of people, to resounding applause. We have done so much on these issues in Florida, and I will do all of that as the next president.

Shortly after his speech, the Supreme Court gave the conservative movement more victories with two rulings, one overturning President Bidens’ program to provide student debt relief and the other backing a web designer who refused to provide services for same-sex marriages.

Mr. DeSantiss’ presentation to social conservatives centers on the idea that it is he, not Mr. Trump, who is most likely to turn their priorities into legislation. In his 20-minute speech, DeSantis highlighted legislation he championed in Florida banning gender transitional care for minors, preventing teachers from asking students for their preferred pronouns, and banning transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

Not all participants were convinced. Alexis Spiegelman, who leads the Moms for Liberty chapter in Sarasota, Fla., and backs Mr Trump for president, said she hasn’t seen her governors’ policies translate into changes at schools near ‘She. She criticized his presidential candidacy.

I just don’t know why we would want a counterfeit when we have the real, genuine Trump, she said.

Ms. Haley, who served as a United Nations ambassador in Mr. Trump’s administration, struck a different tone later Friday morning. Lacking the kind of recent legislative record Mr. DeSantis can cite, she instead drew on her experiences as a mother: She directly called herself a Mother for Freedom and often invoked her children.

Mums care about a lot of things, not just schools, Ms Haley said. We care about debt, we care about crime, we care about national security, we care about the border. Moms care about everything.

Calling itself a parenting rights group, Moms for Liberty has built its platform on a slew of contentious child-centric issues, a focus that many on the right say could help unite the parties’ divided factions. Republicans in 2024.

The group has spoken out against public health mandates related to the coronavirus and against school materials on LGBTQ and race-related topics. Its members regularly protest at school board meetings and seek to take over.

Along the way, Moms for Liberty has drawn backlash. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-leaning civil rights organization, calls it an extremist group, saying it typically spreads conspiracy theories about public schools trying to indoctrinate and sexualize children with a curriculum. progressive Marxist. Moms for Liberty executives rejected the label in remarks Friday.

Prior to the groups’ conference in Philadelphia, half a dozen college groups criticized the Museum of the American Revolution for allowing Moms for Liberty to hold some of its events there, including the opening reception.

Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia, a Democrat, said Thursday that as a welcoming and inclusive city, we find this group’s beliefs and values ​​problematic.

Demonstrators gathered outside the conference venue from Thursday evening and the demonstrations continued until Friday evening.

Saturday’s program included a session led by KrisAnne Hall, a former prosecutor and conservative lecturer with past ties to the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia that helped orchestrate the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Sessions at the event covered a wide range of topics, including exploring the infiltration of black money into education and discussions on the Federalist Papers. But the presidential candidates were the main draw.

Tina Descovich, one of the organization’s founders, said in an interview that Moms for Liberty invited all presidential candidates, including Mr. Biden, to speak at the event.

Our issue of parental rights and our concerns about public education in America rise to the level of presidential candidates, Ms. Descovich said, which means that for the 2024 election, we are working to make it the policy issue. Interior #1.

