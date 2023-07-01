Trump and DeSantis to show up at Moms for Liberty rally with other 2024 GOP hopefuls





PHILADELPHIA (AP) Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are due to speak on Friday at the annual rally of Moms for Liberty, a group that has fiercely opposed instructions related to race and gender identity in the nation’s classroom.

The group of two-year-olds, who have quickly become a force in Conservative politics, champion ‘parental rights’ in education, but an anti-hate watchdog has branded them ‘extremists’ for allegedly harassing children. community members, advancing anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation, and fighting to remove diverse and inclusive material from lesson plans.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, are also expected to address the group on Friday at the downtown Philadelphia hotel hosting the conference. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to deliver remarks on Saturday.

WATCH: New report examines the changing face of extremist groups in America

Their presence underscores the influence of the group, which has forged ties with powerful GOP organizations, politicians and donors to become a major player in 2024.

The group has grown from three Florida moms opposing COVID-19 mandates in 2021 to claiming 285 chapters in 45 states. Along the way, he found a close ally in DeSantis, who received a “sword of freedom” at the group’s first annual meeting last year and signed several Moms for Liberty-backed bills into law.

Beyond remarks from candidates and other speakers, the summit will feature strategic sessions on topics such as “Protecting Children from Gender Ideology” and “Comprehensive Sex Education: Sex Education or Sexualization “.

Activist parents and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations gathered to protest outside the conference on Friday, citing the group’s designation by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “anti-government extremist” organization.

Others mentioned recent incidents, including an Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter posting a quote from Adolf Hitler in its newsletter before apologizing and deleting it, and a Tennessee chapter complaining about lessons on personalities. black civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges.

“We’re going to be loud and we’re going to be loving and we’re going to be full of positive energy,” Alana Byrd, national director of People for the American Way, said outside the hotel before DeSantis’ morning speech. “All we want is the freedom to learn and the freedom to read for the children and grandchildren of this country.”

In the days leading up to the conference, several historical associations, state senators, activists and employees of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia had unsuccessfully pleaded with the museum to cancel a welcome event for the conference scheduled for Thursday evening.

“The very history we present within the walls of the museum is a more diverse and therefore more accurate account of history,” said Trish Norman, the museum’s assistant curator who protested the event. “And Moms for Liberty is known for erasing LGBTQ voices and black voices from history.”

The museum told The Associated Press that “because fostering understanding within a democratic society is central to our mission, rejecting visitors on the basis of ideology would actually defeat our purpose.”

People for the American Way was among several groups planning to rally against the rally. Its “Grandparents for the Truth” campaign mobilized grandparents and other supporters “who are fighting for the next generation’s freedom to learn.”

One such grandparent, Maureen Carreo, said she didn’t learn a diverse history as a child and wanted something different for her five grandchildren.

“I hope we teach the whole story,” she said. “And, yeah, it might make you feel a little bad or sad or something, but that’s part of the story.”

READ MORE: Moms for Liberty becomes influential player in GOP politics after attacking schools over gender and race

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice said protesters “obviously don’t know much about our organization” and if they wanted to, “they could have come to the top instead of staying on the streets. “.

Although Moms for Liberty says it is non-partisan, it has largely attracted support from conservatives. The group also fought to elect conservative candidates to school boards across the country.

Although the group’s status as a 501(c)4 nonprofit means it doesn’t have to disclose its funders, its public donors include conservative powerhouses such as the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, a national political training organization.

Patriot Mobile, a far-right Christian cell phone company that pays to sponsor Trump’s remarks at the conference, has a political action committee that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to support the Texas school boards.

The Florida-based Mom for Liberty PAC also received a $50,000 donation from Julie Fancelli, a Republican donor whose family owns Publix grocery stores and who helped fund Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6. , according to the findings of the House committee on January 6. Fancelli did not respond to a request for comment.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running in the Democratic presidential primary, was scheduled to speak at the group’s summit, but his “campaign told us his schedule had changed,” said Justice.

Kennedy’s press team said he dropped out “for family reasons.” Hours later, Kennedy told a town hall with NewsNation that he “made a mistake accepting this invitation” and that once he learned about Moms for Liberty’s positions on LGBTQ+ issues, he “had refused to go”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-and-desantis-to-appear-at-moms-for-liberty-gathering-with-other-2024-gop-hopefuls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos