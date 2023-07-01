After Chinese President Xi, Pakistan Says Prime Minister Sharif Will Virtually Attend SCO Regional Meeting Hosted By India





After Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has agreed to attend the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting, which will be hosted by India. The virtual meeting will take place on July 4. Prime Minister Sharif’s invitation to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. He further said that Sharif’s participation in the summit illustrates the great importance Pakistan attaches to the SCO, which is an important forum for regional security and prosperity and enhanced engagement with the region. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting to be held via video conference on July 4, 2023,” he said. “The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO-CHS has been extended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chairman of the SCO,” the statement read. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting to be held via video conference on July 4, 2023. The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the OCS-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India in his pic.twitter.com/tpWLjid3vR ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023 At the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss important global and regional issues and set the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states. This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization, he said. Earlier today, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Xi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit hosted by India. According to the Xinhua News Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced, “At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 23rd heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. (SCO) and delivers important remarks on July 4.” “The theme of the summit is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO.’ Territorial and Environment.. These themes have been highlighted during our presidency of the SCO,” the statement said. In accordance with SCO protocol, Turkmenistan was invited as a guest of the presidency. In addition, the heads of the two organs of the SCO, namely the Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), will be present. In addition, leaders of six international and regional organizations including the United Nations (UN), ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA have also been invited to the summit. India currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) until September 2023. Since then, India has hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 meetings at ministerial level. India is committed to playing a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to the success of the SCO Summit, the culmination of its chairmanship. Also read:PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ has had an impressive effect on the Indian economy, says Russian President Putin

