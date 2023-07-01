Publish ORI023, Jokowi wants to realize the independence of development finance

President Joko Widodo delivers remarks during the inauguration of the Solo-Ngawi toll road segment from Sragen-Ngawi to rest area KM 538, Sragen, Central Java, Wednesday (28/11/2018). The construction of Solo Ngawi Toll Road Section I, Colomadu Karanganyar, Central Java is one of dozens of projects funded by SBN. (BETWEEN PHOTOS/Wahyu Putro A)

Bareksa.com – One of the goals of the administration of President Joko Widodo in issuing public retail securities (SBNs) is to realize the ideals of independence in development finance. This is to provide the widest opportunity for Indonesian citizens, especially retail investors, to participate in financing the country’s development.

In addition, the objective of issuing government retail bonds (SUNs) is to broaden the domestic investor base and provide alternative investment instruments for retail investors. Then support the stability of the stability of the domestic financial market, as well as support the realization of a medium and long-term investment-oriented society.

It is worth noting that President Jokowi’s administration has started offering retail SBNs on a regular basis on line in 2018 or before the end of the former Solo mayor’s first term. Aided by the cold hands of one of the best finance ministers in the world, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, until now or before the end of the second term of the Jokowi administration, Retail SBN is increasingly popular with the public, and even became a bone of contention.

Inevitably, in several issues, the Retail SBN series have been chased by investors war order quota, if applicable war concert tickets of famous musicians. Is it true that Jokowi’s mission of realizing the ideals of national independence in development finance and expanding the base of domestic investors has been achieved, one of which is the issuance of Retail SBN?

Foreign ownership in SBN

According to data from the Directorate General of Finance and Risk Management (DJPPR) of the Ministry of Finance, the ownership composition of the SBN negotiable rupee in January 2017, foreign investors (non-residents) controlled 37.85% . The number of foreign holdings in SBN then increased to 46.44% in early January 2018.

Then, at the end of 2018, after the start of the implementation of SBN online retail sales, the foreign ownership of SBN in tradable rupees fell to 37.71%. By the end of 2019, foreign ownership had increased slightly to 38.57%, but by the end of 2020 it had fallen to 25.16%.

Furthermore, foreign ownership in SBN continued to contract or drop to 19.05% at the end of 2021, to only 14.36% at the end of 2022 and increased slightly to 15.44% at the end of 2021. the end of June 2023. Despite the slight increase, the composition of SBN’s stake has decreased significantly compared to the beginning of 2018, which reached 46.44%.

Composition of foreign ownership in exchangeable rupee SBN

January 2017 January 2018 From 2018 From 2019 From 2020 From 2021 From 2022 June 2023 37.85% 46.44% 37.71% 38.57% 25.16% 19.05% 14.36% 15.44%

Source: DJPPR Ministry of Finance

Number of retail SBN investors

In terms of the number of investors, the number of Retail SBN investors has been recorded according to SID investors since the implementation of e-SBN in 2018 until the end of 2022 around 393,955 SID investors. This number contributed almost 50% or to be exact 47.4% of the total number of SBN investors which reached 831,455.

Throughout 2022, the Retail SBN issuance succeeded in attracting 131,194 new investors, or achieved 135.3% of the Ministry of Finance’s internal target of 97,000 new Retail SBN investors.

Number of SBN Investors

Source: KSEI

According to data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository, in May 2023, the number of SBN investors reached 902,702 SID investors. With calculations from 2023 to May, the government released 3 rounds of SBN Retail, namely Retail Savings Bonds (SBR) Series SBR012, Retail Sukuk (SR) Series SR018 And Savings Sukuk (ST) series ST010.

In each of these rounds, SBR012 managed to attract 20,400 new investors, SR018 attracted 18,490 new investors, and ST010 took on 16,135 new investors, making a total of 55,025 new investors. Thus, the number of Retail SBN investors up to the issuance of ST010 was calculated at approximately 448,980 investors or contributing approximately 49.74% of the total number of SBN investors.

Of note, the number of SBN investors at the end of 2017 or since before the implementation of the new e-SBN was 128,474 investors, then skyrocketed by 52% to reach 195,277 investors at the end of 2018 The number increased further by 61.96% to 316,263 at the end of 2019. The surge in the number of SBN investors continues to this day.

Offer ORI023

The government of President Joko Widodo, through the Ministry of Finance, is currently making an offer Government Retail Bonds (ORI) series ORI023, which is the fourth series of Retail SBN in 2023.

ORI023 is offered from June 30 to July 20, 2023 or within 21 days of the offer period. ORI023 is issued in 2 investment terms, namely a 3-year term or ORI023-T3 and a 6-year term or ORI023-T6. This investment term of 6 years is the longest term and the first time in the issuance of SBN Retail.

ORI023 offers a fixed coupon or return of 5.9% per year for a term of 3 years or ORI023T3 and a coupon of 6.1% per year for ORI023 or ORI023T6 of 6 years. With this yield, ORI023 is much more attractive than interest on bank deposits.

Banking statistics data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) noted that the average interest rate or profit sharing for 1-year Rs term deposits was at the level of 4.97% in April 2023. Interest on deposits must still be deducted from a 20% tax. , so the average after-tax net interest deposit is 3.976%.

Coupon ORI023 is only 10% tax deductible. Thus, after tax deduction, the net yield of the 3-year ORI023 is still 5.31% and that of the 6-year ORI023 is still 5.49%, much more attractive than the net interest of the deposit.

Indicator Deposit ORI023T3 ORI023T6 Fruit / Coupon 4.97% 5.9% 6.1% 20% tax 20% ten% ten% Net interest/coupon 3.976% 5.31% 5.49%

Source: Ministry of Finance, OJK, processed by Bareksa

Can earn passive income of IDR 67.8 million

The minimum investment value in ORI023T3 is IDR 1 million or 1 unit and its multiples up to a maximum of IDR 5 billion or 5,000 units. As for ORI023T6, the minimum investment value is IDR 1 million, but the maximum value is IDR 10 billion or 10,000 units. If you want to maximize the benefits of an investment in ORI023, each investor can invest in a maximum quota of IDR 15 billion, namely IDR 5 billion in ORI023-T3 and IDR 10 billion in ORI023-T6.

Simulation of net return on investment in ORI023-T3

Source: Ministry of Finance

According to Ministry of Finance documents, if you invest in ORI023-T3 worth IDR 100 million, you will get net passive income of IDR 442,530 every month. Meanwhile, if you invest at a maximum value of IDR 5 billion, you will get a net return of IDR 22.12 million per month.

Simulate net return on investment in ORI023-T6

Source: Ministry of Finance

According to Ministry of Finance documents, if you invest IDR 100 million in ORI023-T6, you will receive passive income of IDR 457,470 every month. Then, if you invest with a maximum value of IDR 10 billion, you will get a net coupon of IDR 45.74 per month.

If you want to maximize your investment returns, by investing IDR 5 billion in ORI023-T3 and investing IDR 10 billion in ORI023-T6, then every month Finance Minister Sri Mulyani will transfer net coupons to your account worth of IDR 67.87 million per month. . Passive income is transferred directly to the Treasury account.

Investing in ORI023 is also very safe, as the principal and coupon payments are 100% guaranteed by the state and are provided by the state budget (APBN). The legal basis is Law number 24 of 2002 regarding government bonds.

With a passive income value of this size, for the majority of the population, it is enough to fund their monthly living needs and enjoy their hobbies. Very interesting isn’t it?

Come on, immediately invest ORI023 in an official distribution partner appointed by the Ministry of Finance, one of them Bareksa.

