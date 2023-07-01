Rajiv & Shah Bano in the mid-1980s to Modi in 2024: why the Uniform Civil Code is back in the spotlight





Less than a week later Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck several high notes in the US Congress in Washington, talking about the transfer of technology, defense and space, and envisioning the creation of a new world order, back at his home in Bhopal, he returned to a well-worn theme from the 1980s, complex and dividing the need for a uniform civil code.

By the mid-1980s, he had unleashed forces that eventually devoured the government of Rajiv Gandhi, which came to power with an unprecedented majority of 414 members in the Lok Sabha.

Modi is pushing for a third term straddling India, earning izzat on the world stage as a growing economy and geopolitical entity to counter China. It is therefore unclear whether his words at the Mera stand sabse mazboot conclave of party workers in Bhopal betray confidence or insecurity or a bit of both.

Confidence that the BJP is ready to face the big battle alone and can carry on with its unfinished basic agenda of enacting the Uniform Civil Code, regardless of the sensitivities of its allies because it does not need allies. Or insecurity, because despite all the talk of vikas and izzat, he has to retreat to his old divisive tropes in hopes of digging the familiar Hindu-Muslim wedge again. Some reasons why the BJP left the UCC are obvious. Targeting the other always works better to garner votes and a Hindu-Muslim duo pushes the opposition into the minority bracket, showing that it is out of step with Hindu interests. The UCC can also energize the BJP cadres, which are running out of steam after nine years in power. The recurring issues of rising prices, few jobs for young people, pale before emotional and religious divides. And, finally, there is the RSS. Already shrunk and pushed to the margins given the PMs’ tremendous popularity, the push for a UCC keeps worried sections of the Sangh on the side of the BJP in the 2024 battle after all, the promise that a third term will fulfill the last of the Sanghs core agenda before 2025, when the RSS celebrates its 100th anniversary, is a powerful lure. There is also a risk. The fact is that, lately, the BJP is also trying to recreate the NDA, with old and new allies. Of course, as one RSS official said, you can’t rely on one plan to win a battle, it takes multiple strategies to win a war. But as the prime minister has a reputation as Jo Modi bolta hai woh karta hai, he might find it harder than Atal Behari Vajpayee to put the UCC on hold in case he needs to stitch up some arithmetic. Clearly, Modis’ words in Bhopal are a signal that if he returns in 2024, the UCC is on his agenda just as the repeal of Section 370 was, less than three months after his came to power in 2019. Of course, the BJP leadership can calculate that its regional allies may not react strongly against the UCC which is, after all, a commitment in the Constitution and part of the guiding principles of state policy and it promises greater equality for women, whether on divorce, inheritance or property laws. So the steering may be able to mount both horses simultaneously. Does UCC today have the kind of traction it had in the 80s when it was also tied to building the Ram mandir? This is bound to cause concern among the minority and other communities. Will he galvanize the BJP base? Muslims and Hindus reacted strongly to Shah Bano’s judgment in April 1985. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, divorced her husband after 45 years of marriage and went to court to obtain alimony. The courts’ order for her to receive alimony was seen by many Muslims as interference in their personal laws. Under pressure from the community, then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi signed into law the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Divorce) Bill to overturn the Shah Bano judgment. The Hindus saw this as an appeasement of the Muslim community. In order to strike a balance and appease disgruntled Hindus, Rajiv Gandhi facilitated the opening of the locks of the Babri Masjid to allow Hindus unhindered access to the idol of Ram Lalla which had been surreptitiously placed there in 1949. Electorally, Rajiv’s actions did not cut ice with Muslims or Hindus, and eventually led to Vice President Singh replacing him as Prime Minister in 1989 and spawned a policy that allowed to the BJP to go up and up. Today, many members of the Sangh family believe that the idea of ​​equality, the law being equal for all, will have national resonance and will also polarize voters on lines of faith. Even during the Shah Bano controversy, a common argument was that if personal law reforms were desirable, the demand should come from the community itself rather than being imposed on it by the courts or the government. While there is merit in this argument, especially in a country as diverse as India, it is also a fact that there has been virtually no voice for reform in the community. A Bohra Muslim woman in Pune, who recently lost her husband, told me that she will have to share her husband’s property with his large family whom they had barely seen over the years because they had no no children and that she had received a call for money from her niece moved to Pakistan! The UCC issue is complex. It will be difficult for any government to adopt it, especially a government that talks openly about safeguarding and defending Hindu interests while minorities feel insecure. Shah Bano ultimately refused to accept the interview because she was under enormous pressure from her own community. Of course, while she became a political ping-pong, the court verdict in her case made things easier for other Shah Banos who followed her. And the law criminalizing triple talaq was also enacted. That said, the uniform civil code, however desirable, requires reflection, consultations with all stakeholders, brainstorming and pre-planning. It’s easier said than done when the drumbeats began for the battle of 2024. (Neerja Chowdhury, Editor, The Indian Express, covered the last 10 Lok Sabha elections)

