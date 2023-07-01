Trump and DeSantis woo Moms for Liberty in sign of the group’s growing influence on the GOP





PHILADELPHIA (AP) The two leading candidates for the Republican presidential nomination courted conservative women at the Moms for Liberty conference in Philadelphia on Friday, elevating a group that has gained substantial influence within the GOP with its fierce opposition to related instructions to race and gender identity in the classrooms of nations.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemed keen to distance themselves from each other as they branded gender-affirming care mutilation and talked about their efforts to stamp out critical race theory . DeSantis vowed to fight the revival, while Trump lambasted what he called the toxic poison of gender ideology and the sick creed of woke communism.

While the graphic rhetoric resonates with the more active part of the GOP base, as evidenced by the enthusiastic reception received by both, it could discourage more moderate voters in a general election.

The group, which was founded in Florida in 2021 to fight local COVID school mask mandates and quarantine requirements, has quickly become a force in conservative politics. But it has also been accused of preaching hate, with the Southern Poverty Law Center recently branding it an extremist organization for allegedly harassing community members, advancing anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation and fighting to weed out diverse material. and inclusive lesson plans.

The conference, which was held at a downtown hotel, nonetheless attracted a handful of leading Republican presidential candidates.

DeSantis praised the group for being attacked from the left, saying it was a sign we were winning this fight. He continued his efforts in Florida to ban discussions of race and gender identity in classrooms as well as certain books from school libraries. And he pledged to fight revival as president.

I think what we’ve seen across this country in recent years has awakened the most powerful political force in the country: Mama Bears. And they’re ready to roll, he said, predicting moms would be the key political force for this 2024 cycle.

2024 will be the year parents across the country finally fight back, he said.

Trump also accused the radical left of slandering Moms for Liberty as a so-called hate group.

But Moms for Liberty is not a hate group, he said. You are happy warriors, you are fierce, fierce patriots. You are not a threat to America.

Trump told them that if he won a second term, he would sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender madness and other racially, sexually or politically inappropriate content on our children. He called for the direct election and dismissal of head teachers by parents.

Like DeSantis, he was deeply critical of gender-affirming care. He pledged to sign an executive order ordering federal agencies to cease promoting sex or gender transition at any age. He said hospitals and health care providers who provide gender-affirming care to minors should be considered in violation of federal health and safety standards and lose federal funding, and said he would ask Congress to ban it in all 50 states.

After his speech, Trump stopped by the Pats King of Steaks, a local Philadelphia institution, where he posed for photos and signed autographs for fans.

The high interest in the event among GOP hopefuls underscores the influence of Moms for Liberty, which has forged ties with powerful GOP organizations, politicians and donors to become a major political player. The group said it had no intention of supporting a presidential candidate in the primary election.

The group has grown from three Florida moms opposing COVID-19 mandates in 2021 to claiming 285 chapters in 45 states. Along the way, he’s found a close ally in DeSantis, who received a Sword of Freedom at the group’s first annual meeting last year and has signed several Moms for Liberty-backed bills into law.

Beyond remarks from candidates and other speakers, the summit features strategic sessions on topics such as protecting children from gender ideology and comprehensive sex education: sex education or sexualization.

Summit attendees said they liked what they were hearing so far.

I love Moms for Liberty, said Debbie McGinley, school board candidate for the Methacton School District outside of Philadelphia. As the parent of three children who lost her hairstyling business during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she appreciates the group fighting for our children.

Lucy Reyna, treasurer of a Moms for Liberty chapter in Indiana, said she came to the conference to learn more about the national organization.

What am I part of? I need to know these things, Reyna said, adding that if the group leaned too partisan in one direction, it would make her reconsider joining.

Outside, around 100 parent activists and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered to protest, citing the group’s designation by the Southern Poverty Law Centers as an anti-government extremist organization. They chanted, Not in our town and Let’s say gay while holding signs that read, Hate is not patriotic and Philly is the LGBTQest city.

Some protesters said specific incidents prompted their activism, including an Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter posting a quote from Adolf Hitler in its newsletter before apologizing and deleting it, and a Tennessee chapter complaining lessons on black civil rights figures Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges.

I think they represent fear. And that very quickly turns into hate, said Molly Roses, a Philadelphia resident who joined the protest.

In the days leading up to the conference, several historical associations, state senators, activists and employees of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia had unsuccessfully pleaded with the museum to cancel a welcome event for the conference Thursday night. The event went as planned.

The museum told The Associated Press that because fostering understanding within a democratic society is central to our mission, rejecting visitors on the basis of ideology would actually defeat our purpose.

In her remarks, Moms for Liberty National Engagement Director Tia Bess dismissed claims that the group is racist.

Do I look like a racist to you? Bess, who is black, told the mostly white audience.

Tiffany Justice, one of the band’s co-founders, sarcastically responded to the SPLC’s extremist label on stage Friday, referring to herself as the face of domestic terrorism, apparently.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, another GOP candidate who appeared on Friday, said that when they mentioned it was a terrorist organization … I said well, count me as a mom for freedom.

Although Moms for Liberty says it is non-partisan, it has attracted overwhelming support from conservatives. The group also fought to elect conservative candidates to school boards across the country.

While the group’s status as a 501(c)4 nonprofit means it doesn’t have to disclose its funders, its public donors include conservative powerhouses such as the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, a national political training organization.

Patriot Mobile, a far-right Christian cell phone company that pays to sponsor Trump’s remarks at the conference, has a political action committee that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to support the Texas school boards.

Mom for Libertys Florida, PAC, also received a $50,000 donation from Julie Fancelli, a Republican donor whose family owns Publix grocery stores and who helped fund Trumps’ Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, findings show. of the House committee on January 6. Fancelli did not respond to a request for comment.

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver and video journalist David R. Martin in Philadelphia contributed reporting.

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to improve its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. Learn more about the APs Democracy Initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

