The burning of the Quran in Sweden triggers a second day of protests in Iraq

BASRA, IRAQ — Thousands of supporters of an incendiary Iraqi Shiite cleric gathered in major cities across Iraq on Friday, condemning the burning of a Quran during a protest in Sweden earlier this week. Some of the protesters called for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq.

At rallies in Baghdad and Basra, supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a cleric and political leader with a strong grassroots following, burned Swedish flags and rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flags and chanted Yes, yes to islam and no, no to the devil.

Addressing the crowd in a speech in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr City, Friday prayer preacher Sayyid Sattar Batat called on Iraqi authorities to, if necessary, expel the Swedish ambassador and cut off all ties diplomatic with them.

The protests came a day after hundreds of protesters briefly stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

On Wednesday, a man who identified himself in Swedish media as an Iraqi refugee burned a Koran outside a mosque in central Stockholm.

An Iraqi security official said the man was an Iraqi Christian who had previously fought in a Christian unit of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of mainly Shia militias that were incorporated into the country’s armed forces in 2016.

Swedish police had allowed the protest, citing freedom of speech, after a previous decision to ban a similar protest was overturned by a Swedish court.

The act, which occurred during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, drew widespread condemnation across the Muslim world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Thursday that the incident would be another obstacle to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

Iraqi officials have asked Sweden to extradite the man who burned the Koran for prosecution in Iraq.