Aid to imprisoned OFWs | Opinion of the applicant

Last Friday, three OFWs or Filipino Overseas Workers secured a humanitarian pardon from the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE ambassador to the Philippines says the pardon granted to two people convicted of drug trafficking and one sentenced to 15 years for the crime of defamation was the successful outcome of an appeal to the UAE by the President Marks. Palace spokespersons said the president thanked the UAE leader, while Sheikh Mohamed said overseas Filipinos in the UAE are making a valuable contribution to his country.

While these pardons are granted and negotiated on a case-by-case basis, developments in the United Arab Emirates bode well for other Filipinos sentenced in foreign courts or languishing in prison cells. The most prominent of these cases is that of Mary Jane Veloso, who spent more than 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Recently, Veloso was granted a reprieve of sorts when her family, along with government officials, lawyers and officials from the international migrant group Migrante International, were allowed to see her in person for a brief visit.

Saying Veloso was grateful to have the chance to see her parents and two sons last month, Migrante International President Joanna Concepcion said Veloso was grateful to have another chance to meet her family after five years. .

Marcos had urged Indonesian President Joko Widodo to reconsider the merits of the Velosos case when they met at the recent ASEAN summit. But the Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said the Philippines has not yet received a response from Indonesia to the appeal.

Veloso was sentenced to death after being found guilty of drug trafficking. But the circumstances deserve closer examination. Heroin was reportedly found in her luggage when she arrived at Yogyakarta airport in 2010. She has strongly denied accusations of being a drug mule, or at least a conspirator in the scheme. Velosos’ illegal recruiters, who she claims tricked her into carrying drugs in her luggage, were convicted in 2020 of illegal recruitment.

In 2015, Veloso won a last-minute reprieve from the death sentence after the late President Benigno Aquino III called Indonesian authorities.

While we should all be grateful for the positive results of these personal and direct appeals from government officials, including the President, we must remember that hundreds of other Filipinos, the majority of whom are OFWs, remain behind. the bars and are awaiting government action on their cases. Former Senator Ralph Recto revealed that 3,827 Filipinos remain in prison in 52 countries and territories.

While the DFA, its local attorneys, and groups like Migrante International strive to provide legal representation to our compatriots, it seems that in many cases suspects, convicts, and detainees can do little but wait for the results of high-profile negotiations, including personal ones. phone calls and negotiations between the leaders of the nations involved.

But DFA Under-Secretary Eduardo de Vega said the extension of time allocated to our compatriots is already a significant development. Referring to the Velosos case, De Vega said that every day Veloso remains alive means Indonesia is listening to us.

We think as a neighbor and friend of ASEAN, said De Vega, [that] the Indonesian government will be lenient towards our requests. At least [Veloso] has many allies, the diplomat added, not only the Philippine government but even some people in Indonesia.

De Vega mentioned, among other groups, the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission and women’s groups as supportive, but that the commission hopes for an evolution in the human trafficking case filed against the Velosos recruiters. .

In other words, bilateral action is needed, especially from the Philippines, to alleviate the plight of our compatriots imprisoned abroad. Some families of imprisoned OFWs bemoan the apparent lack of response from Philippine embassy officials, with their relatives apparently waiting in vain for legal assistance. Additionally, the involvement of illicit recruiters and conspirators must be vigorously investigated and cases, if any, prosecuted relentlessly to either prove the innocence of detainees or shed light on a criminal conspiracy.

In addition, the government can reach out to local civic groups and human rights organizations, as it has done in Indonesia, and even international advocacy groups, to gain greater support for those whose the cases were handled poorly and give a local perspective to unjustly imprisoned country liberation efforts. After all, they are still Filipinos who should enjoy the same rights and access to justice as at home.

READ: OFW in UAE appeals: Help us get home



Your subscription could not be registered. Try Again.



Your subscription was successful.



Read more