The new women’s professional league is expected to launch in 2024

June 30 (Reuters) – A new women’s professional ice hockey league will launch in January 2024, bringing together the world’s best female players in a unified league, it was announced on Friday. The league news ends a long-running split between the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation (PHF). The league will be financially supported by Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and his wife Kemba, while former tennis great Billie Jean King will be among the board members. “I have always believed that professional sports should bring the highest levels of performance and organization, and this new league will have the support and resources it needs to represent the best in women’s hockey,” Walter said. Details on the new league regarding the number of teams that will make it up and in which cities were not disclosed. The new league has acquired the assets of the PHF, spent months negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the PWHPA, and will undertake a thorough and fair process to ensure it has the best female hockey players in the world. “This is an amazing opportunity to advance women’s sport,” said King, who has spent her life fighting for gender equality. “I have no doubt that this league can capture the imagination of fans and a new generation of players.” Founded in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, the NWHL changed its name to the PHF in 2021 and its teams have competed annually for the Isobel Cup. The PWHPA, which primarily includes players from the U.S. and Canadian national teams competing in showpiece events, was formed in 2019 after the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. The PWHPA has organized traveling showcases called the Dream Gap Tour in an effort to draw attention to the fact that no hockey league pays women a living wage or has the infrastructure to succeed. “I am extremely proud of our PWHPA group, who have remained true to our vision and resolute in our efforts to forever change the landscape of women’s professional hockey,” said Kendall Coyne Schofield, PWHPA member and Olympic gold medalist. . “Over the past four years, we have worked tirelessly to close the gap on what young girls and boys could dream of becoming in this sport.” The deal has also caught the attention of the National Hockey League (NHL), which has long said it will not provide financial support as long as there are two competing leagues. “The National Hockey League congratulates the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and the Premier Hockey Federation on their agreement,” the NHL said in a statement. “We have already entered into discussions with representatives of this unified group on how we can work together to continue to develop women’s football.” Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

