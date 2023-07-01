Hear Donald Trump ignoring the rule of law: His own voice proves how little he cares about anything but himself





A damning new audio recording, airing first on CNN, is shocking to say the least. In it, former President Donald Trump is interviewed by a writer for a memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff.

Like taking candy from a baby, we can hear as the writer butters it up with facile praise and conspiracy theories to the point where Trump is so titillated he pulls out a pile of classified Pentagon documents outlining plans to his administration to attack Iran.

It’s the papers, Trump boasts at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, as classified documents can be heard rustling. Long pages. Except that it’s highly confidential, it’s secret information, he admits, after cracking Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Needless to say, this is damning evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal criminal indictment against Trump for mishandling classified information. Trump, in his own words, admitting and bragging that he did just that.

And all because in a New Yorker article, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley condemned the planned strike, and Trump wanted to prove he was right.

This is how alarming a slight perception must be for Trump to carelessly compromise Americas national security, including the lives of our military, just to soothe his bruised ego. Be damned, Trump America’s feelings are hurt!

As conservative lawyer George Conway said, this man has no respect for the rules. No respect for the lives of other human beings. No respect for the country. No respect for the Constitution. No respect for his duties. He’s a sociopathic criminal.

But we already knew that. For all his Make America Great Again slogans, Trump never really cared about the country, his constituents, or democracy. America has always been his to loot, loot and loot.

After all, he was a man who tried to use an angry armed mob to overturn a Democratic election in 2021, which ended in outright violence on the United States Capitol. More than 1,000 people and his own supporters face charges related to this insurgency, for doing exactly what he instigated them to do. After promising to pay the insurgents’ legal fees, he has no proof.

And when that didn’t work, he tried to use fake voters and fake audits in various states to do it. He tried to pressure the vice president, the Georgian secretary of state, other Republican officials, the Justice Department and even military officials to help him try. No lever was too sacred to try to pull in order to ease Trump’s insecurities and keep his supporters enraged and aggrieved.

During his presidency, he transformed America into his personal piggy bank, cafeteria and trash can.

Like a boy playing with toy soldiers, he used the military as entertainment, commanding floats for a 4th of July parade in DC, despite warnings they would damage city roads, as he wanted to outrun the parade of July 14 from France. Risking damage to local infrastructure and dumping huge piles of taxpayer money on Donald Trump’s endless bonfire of vanity, as one congressman put it.

During the George Floyd protests, Trump used law enforcement as his own personal security personnel to gas peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, so he could stage a political photo op at St. Johns Episcopal Church .

He used the office of the presidency to make his businesses more profitable and line his own pockets, and even began to use donations from his own constituents as his personal piggy bank to pay his growing legal bills.

The parts of America that were of little use to him he threw away like a Kleenex in a landfill. Things like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, entire clauses of the Constitution, checks and balances, separation of powers, none of that mattered to Trump unless it mattered to him. enjoy.

Let’s face it, Trump would probably use the Declaration of Independence to wash his armpits if he felt like it. So who’s all surprised that Trump thinks government secrets and classified documents are for him, to be casually taken out for strangers to look at, to pump himself up and make him feel important?

Who’s shocked that this overly spoiled male child, who believes female genitalia are his for hoarding, would risk our national security for cheap thrills?

Who really can’t understand Trump’s indifference to the things that most of us believe are what make America truly great—the Constitution, democracy, the First Amendment?

The sad truth is that Trump has always been a taker, swindler and looter. And America was his biggest rip-off.

SE Cupp is the host of “SE Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

