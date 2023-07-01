European Union to ‘reduce risk and diversify’ from China in response to Xi Jinping

European Union leaders agreed to reduce risk and diversify economic ties away from China despite attempts by Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping to discourage European cooperation with the United States in this area.

The European Union will strive to ensure a level playing field, so that trade and economic relations are balanced, reciprocal and mutually beneficial, the European Council said in a joint statement following a meeting in Brussels. In line with the Versailles Agenda, the European Union will continue to reduce critical dependencies and vulnerabilities, including in its supply chains, and reduce risk and diversify where necessary and appropriate.

While this statement renounced any intention to decouple or turn inward, it still amounted to a rejection of recent Chinese calls for Europe to maintain its strategic autonomy from the US approach to competition. economic with Beijing. The rhetoric of Chinese governments has been tailored to please French President Emmanuel Macron and key business interests on the German mainland, but the advice’s approach reflects the mistrust of senior officials in Brussels and the eastern flank of the transatlantic communities.

In my opinion, it was very significant that we agreed very quickly on the text of the conclusions, because it shows a clear European unity on China, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on Friday. “It is a unity that we share with our like-minded partners. We have worked with our allies and like-minded partners in this regard.

Chinese officials tried to forestall that statement last week with a diplomatic tour of Western Europe immediately after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his long-awaited visit to Beijing. Chinese Premier Li Qiang lobbied against US advice to reduce risks to Western relations with China during a six-day trip to France and Germany.

China’s development brings opportunities rather than risks for the world, and stability rather than shocks for global industrial and supply chains, Qiang told Michel last week. “Both sides have benefited from each other’s development, adhered to strategic autonomy and multilateralism, and reached broad consensus on climate change and other global issues.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, left, prepares to leave after delivering his opening speech at the World Economic Forum’s 2023 New Champions Annual Meeting, also known as Summer Davos, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin Municipality, north China, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Andy Wong/AP

The European Council’s statement coincided with an announcement from the Netherlands, where Dutch officials unveiled new restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment that “can make an essential contribution to certain advanced military applications. , as Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinmacher said.

“The uncontrolled export of goods and technology therefore potentially poses national security risks,” she said. “The Netherlands has an additional responsibility in this regard because it is in a unique and leading position in this area.

Schreinmacher said the restriction was country-neutral, but part of a US move to restrict Chinese military access to advanced computer chips, much to Beijing’s frustration.

China opposes the United States extending the concept of national security, abusing export control tools, using all kinds of pretexts to cajole or coerce other countries to join its technological blockade against China, has Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

These actions of interfering with normal business-to-business commerce through administrative means seriously undermine market rules and the international trade order, disrupt global industrial and supply chains, and serve no one’s interests.

However, many European leaders have come to view Beijing with growing mistrust in light of the coronavirus pandemic and Xi’s alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Israel. Ukraine by Russia.

China has now turned the page on the era of reform and opening up and is entering a new era of security and control, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in April. And to strengthen this lever of security and control, China is openly pursuing a policy of reducing its dependence on the world that is quite acceptable; it is their right but by increasing the world’s dependence on itself.

Xi hoped that a diligent cultivation of Western European leaders would prevent the formation of a transatlantic economic approach. Macron seemed to raise those hopes during an April trip to Beijing during which he reiterated his ambition for Europe to have strategic autonomy from Washington, especially in the event of a Taiwanese crisis that would lead to severe US sanctions against China.

Yet Macron and the other leaders have warned China not to disrupt the stability of the Taiwan Strait despite Xi’s ambition to bring island democracy under communist rule.

The East and South China Seas are of strategic importance to regional and global prosperity and security, the council said. The European Union is concerned about rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The European Council opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion.