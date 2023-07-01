Boris Johnson’s ally quits UK government amid attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak





Matt Dunham/AP Britain’s Minister of State for the Environment and International Development, Zac Goldsmith, has resigned and accused the current government of apathy towards climate issues.

A British environment minister close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Friday, accusing the current government of apathy towards climate issues. While Zac Goldsmith cited environmental policies as the reason for his resignation, it came after he was asked to apologize for trying to undermine a group of lawmakers investigating government rule-breaking. Goldsmith, a longtime environmentalist, said he was leaving government because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was simply not interested in the environment. LEARN MORE:

This government apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes it untenable to continue in my current role, he wrote in a resignation letter posted on social media. He said Britain had visibly left the world stage and withdrawn its leadership on climate and nature. Goldsmith, Sunak and Johnson are all members of the ruling Conservative Party. Goldsmith, 48, was appointed to the unelected House of Lords by Johnson before Johnson resigned as Prime Minister nearly a year ago amid ethics scandals. Goldsmiths’ resignation comes a day after he was among eight allies of the former prime minister criticized by lawmakers for trying to undermine a committee set up to investigate whether Johnson lied to parliament about the government parties breaking the rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Frank Augstein/AP British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Zac Goldsmith to apologize, who resigned instead. The privileges committee found that Johnson, who remained a backbencher after stepping down as prime minister, had misled lawmakers and recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament. Johnson avoided that ignominy by resigning as lawmaker after the committee briefed him in advance of its findings. The panel also said Goldsmith and Johnson’s other allies exerted inappropriate pressure on committee members and launched virulent attacks on the committee on social media, radio and television. Sunak said he asked Goldsmith to apologize for his comments on the Privileges Committee because I felt they were inconsistent with his position as minister. He obviously chose to go a different route,” Sunak said. Despite wrangling over the reason for his resignation, environmental groups said Goldsmith’s comments reflected growing concern over the government’s approach to the environment. UK government climate advisers said this week that the country was slow to hit its net greenhouse gas emissions and had lost its position as a world leader in climate action. Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK have fallen by 46% from 1990 levels, mainly due to the almost complete phase-out of coal in electricity generation. The government had pledged to cut emissions by 68% by 2030. But with just seven years to go before the first target, the Committee on Climate Change said the pace of action was worryingly slow.

