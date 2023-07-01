In phone call, Putin and Modi discuss Wagner leader’s failed mutiny





In a phone conversation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Wagner Group’s failed armed mutiny, among other things.

In the context of the June 24 events in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed his understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect public order, ensure stability in the country and the safety of its citizens, the Kremlin said. in a press release.

President Putin briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in Russia. When discussing the situation in Ukraine, the prime minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue making efforts to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The conversation comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit hosted by India on July 4, which the two leaders will attend. At a forum in Moscow hosted by the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives on Thursday, Putin called Modi a “great friend” of Russia and said his Make in India campaign had had a “truly impressive effect” on the country’s economy, and that would do the trick. no harm in imitating him. After their phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said: Today, at the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi… While discussing the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they stressed the importance of continuing the consistent implementation of major joint projects in various fields and noted with satisfaction a substantial growth in exchanges throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year. year. Particular attention was paid to the interaction within the SCO and the G20, of which India currently holds the presidency, as well as to the BRICS format. Furthermore, Modi shared his international contacts, including those during his recent visit to Washington. The situation around Ukraine was also mentioned. The Russian president gave his assessment of the current situation in the special military operations zone, after stressing Kiev’s complete refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict, the Kremlin said. Calling the conversation substantial and constructive, he said the leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. The day before, at a forum in Moscow organized by the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), Putin said: “Our friends in India and our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the Make in India several years ago. It had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It wouldn’t hurt to imitate what works well, even if it wasn’t us but our friends who created it. Putin made the case for India by discussing opportunities for Russian companies due to Western sanctions policies and the need for Moscow to offer support tools to help our companies market their products more effectively. Crediting Indian leaders with creating an effective model to develop local manufacturing capabilities and attract foreign investors, Putin stressed the need to think about making our products more practical and functional, with modern looks and properties, according to a report. Industrial and product design should become an important resource for the development of domestic enterprises, Putin said. It was one of Putin’s main public appearances, days after a group of Russian mercenaries launched a short-lived armed rebellion against him. On Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev briefed National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the latest developments in the country following the rebellion. According to sources, current issues of Indo-Russian security cooperation and prospects for deepening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed in detail. The interlocutors agreed to continue a confidential dialogue, sources said. Putin and Modi last met on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022.

