Trump News Today: Trump makes brash Georgia election prediction as DoJ prepares new charges

The Justice Department is ready to seek indictments against several prominent figures in former President Donald Trump’s orbit and could still bring additional charges against the ex-president in the coming weeks, The Independent has learned.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the department has prepared to bring what is being called a replacement indictment a second set of charges against an already charged defendant which could include more serious crimes against the ex -president, and could do so in a number of different places, depending on how prosecutors think the case they have brought against him in federal court in Florida is going.

Mr Trump’s other legal troubles also appear to be intensifying, with former campaign official Mike Roman cooperating with investigators probing his efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

Sources told CNN on Thursday that Mr. Roman, who was involved in the fake voter scheme, had reached a proposal agreement with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office. Rudy Giuliani would also have taken such a deal.

Meanwhile, three investors in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took the Trump Media & Technology Group public have been charged with insider trading.

New laws backed by DeSantis in Florida address immigration, guns and more

Employers who illegally hire immigrants into the country will face stiff penalties and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws go into effect on Saturday, many of which Gov. Ron DeSantis will point out as he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Oliver O’Connell1 July 2023 01:45

Biden blames GOP for student loan decision

President Joe Biden insisted on Friday that this fight was not over after the Supreme Court struck down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan. Biden blamed the Republican opposition, aiming to direct the anger of millions of borrowers at them rather than his own party in next year’s election.

The president has scheduled a speech for the afternoon to outline a series of actions aimed at providing continued relief to 43 million student borrowers and, in the meantime, tried to stay on the political offensive against the GOP.

Oliver O’Connell1 July 2023 00:45

Biden: It would be a mistake to expand the Supreme Court

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 23:45

Voice: The Supreme Court just made me a second-class citizen

Skylar Baker-Jordan reacts to today’s Supreme Court decision.

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 22:45

Trump: They got me on nothing

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 22:40

Watch: Trump gets a warm welcome in Philadelphia

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 22:26

Republicans are planning a nationwide abortion ban, warns senator who once worked in a Planned Parenthood

When a draft Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May of last year, US Senator Tina Smith had only three words.

These are *** bulls, the Minnesota Democrat tweeted. She made similar comments when Walgreens announced in March this year that it would not distribute abortion pills in states where abortion remained legal.

Eric Garcia spoke to Ms Smith for The Independent.

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 22:15

Full story: Biden reveals new path to student debt relief

President Biden on Friday denounced Republican state officials and lawmakers who backed the lawsuit that allowed the Supreme Court to strike down his student debt forgiveness initiative, accusing many of them of hypocrisy for taking money from pandemic-era relief programs while opposing relatively meager relief for student borrowers.

Some of the same Republican-elects, congressmen who were strong opponents of student aid, got themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars…several congressmen got over a million dollars, all these loans are cancelled, he said.

The hypocrisy is staggering, he says.

Andrew Feinberg in Washington, DC, and Alex Woodward in New York filed this report.

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 21:55

Trump makes Georgia inquiry prediction in latest grievance-laden rant

Here is what the twice indicted and twice impeached former president posted on Truth Social at lunchtime today:

I predict the racist Atlanta district attorney, with the nation’s worst per capita crime record, Fani Willis, where murderers get away with murder, and are rarely charged and almost never prosecuted, will drop all charges held against me for want of a case. I MADE A PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I FEEL STRONGLY BRIDGED AND STOLEN. NONE of the MANY ATTORNEYS on the call paid attention to my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!

Attorney Ron Filipkowski noted the odd timing of the prediction:

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 21:35

1688157005

Oliver O’Connell30 June 2023 21:30

