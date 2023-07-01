President Xi Jinping to attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India on July 4: Chinese Foreign Ministry





JE News Desk: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit, hosted by India, next week, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. “At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council in Beijing via video conference and deliver important remarks on July 4,” he added. Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Friday, according to Xinhua News Agency. The SCO Council of Heads of State is scheduled to take place on July 4 and will be chaired virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the statement released by the SCO. In keeping with SCO tradition, Turkmenistan was also invited as a guest of the presidency. The heads of the two organs of the SCO – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS – will also be present. Heads of six international and regional organizations were also invited, viz. UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA. “The theme of the summit is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO.’ Territorial and Environment.. These themes have been highlighted during our presidency of the SCO,” the statement said. “India has established new pillars of cooperation under his presidency – Startups and Innovation; Traditional Medicine; Digital Inclusion; Youth Empowerment; and Shared Buddhist Heritage. various socio-cultural events organized by Varanasi as part of the first-ever SCO Cultural and Tourism Capital for 2022-23,” the statement added. India’s chairmanship of the SCO has been a period of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation among member states. India hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 meetings at ministerial level. India remains determined to play a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to the success of the SCO Summit, the culmination of its chairmanship. The rotating chairmanship remains with India until September 2023. In 2022, India assumed the chairmanship of the SCO, marking a milestone in the country’s role in regional cooperation and its efforts to advocate for an integrated neighborhood.

