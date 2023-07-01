UK ‘partygate’ probe could take job with Labor in September, watchdog says





LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) – A former senior British government official whose ‘partygate’ investigation helped catalyze Boris Johnson’s departure as prime minister could take up a job with the opposition Labor Party in September , a watchdog said on Friday. Labor said in March that its leader, Keir Starmer, had chosen Sue Gray as its new chief of staff, an appointment that prompted some members of the ruling Conservative party to question whether she had been impartial in her party investigation. who broke the law at Johnson’s Downing. Street office during COVID closures. The Independent Professional Appointments Advisory Board, which oversees rules on new jobs for former ministers and senior civil servants, said Gray would have to wait six months from his last day as a civil servant, March 2, before resigning. take office. “No evidence was provided to the committee that Ms. Gray’s decision-making or ability to remain impartial was impaired while she remained in her public service role,” the committee said. “Given the absence of business risk and the limited scope for undue influence, the committee determined that double the standard timeout would be proportionate to mitigate the risks identified.” Gray, a senior civil servant with decades of experience in government, emerged into the national spotlight last year for her damning investigation into the “partygate” scandal. The findings of what became known as the Sue Gray Report caused public outrage, provided fuel for Starmer to attack Johnson during parliamentary appearances and were among the factors that led to his resignation as Prime Minister last year. Labour, in power since 2010, is well ahead of the Conservatives in opinion polls ahead of elections due next year. Gray was head of ethics at the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018 and, according to a Times newspaper profile last year, has a reputation as the “ultimate fixer” across government departments. Starmer said he can’t wait for her to start working. “She brings unparalleled experience of how the machinery of government works and is a woman of great integrity,” he said. Starmer said he had no conversations with Gray while she was conducting the “partygate” investigation. The committee said it had received no evidence that Gray’s “brief personal conversations” with Labor during his tenure had involved discussions of government policy or business. Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Gareth Jones Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

