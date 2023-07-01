Experience: we got married while Donald Trump was arrested next door | Marriage





April 4 is an important day for my partner, Christopher, and me. That’s when we had our first date last year, at a Spanish restaurant in Washington Heights, New York. Wed was chatting online, rating himself and asking questions. When we met, I immediately knew he was different. It was love at first sight. He is a wonderful, sincere and caring guy. It’s miraculous in some ways: Christopher is Chilean and only intended to come as a tourist, then we met and decided we had something special. We got married exactly one year to the day after we met.

Our wedding at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau at City Hall, which is close to New York’s other courthouses, was supposed to be small and secretive, but it turned out to be more of a public event.

I knew Donald Trump’s impeachment was coming because of the hype, but I didn’t really pay attention. We had no idea it was the same day until an hour before our wedding. On the way to the ceremony, we bumped into someone we knew. He hugged me and said, ‘How strange that you’re getting married the same day Trump is arraigned. In shock, I said: What?

It was difficult to process. I was also scared of marriage. We started walking towards the office and the crowd started building it right next to where Trump was due to go to court. I thought, Oh, God, we have to get to church on time. When we got within three blocks, it was impassable. We couldn’t get through the crowd because people were dancing with signs and playing Kool & the Gangs Celebration. It was really quite a scene, although I was disturbed by the number of Trump supporters there, saying he had already won the 2024 election and things like that. I’m sensitive, so there was sadness when those words hit me.

As we were about to get married, Trump’s motorcade arrived

It was supposed to be a three block walk, but we ended up taking eight blocks because we had to detour around barriers and police. We were in costume, had a bouquet of flowers, and ran through the crowd, trying to get to the courthouse on time while constantly being praised and attracting lots of attention.

I fed on the energy of the crowd. Passing by, I saw a sign that said No one is above the law. It got me thinking about how, thanks to same-sex marriage laws passed by the state in 2011 and then legalized nationwide in 2015, Christopher and I were able to get married. We have laws to obey, honor and abide by, but the court next door will soon detain a man who appears to have abused the law and constantly manipulated it.

We were getting married at 2 p.m. and just as we were about to go in, Trump’s motorcade arrived. Before that, it looked like a festive street festival despite Trump’s angry supporters, but when he got out of the vehicle, the energy went up a level; the crowds threw their arms in the air and shouted things like, That’s the big lie!

I remember seeing the scaffolding on the courthouse; for me, it represented the idea of ​​being caged, in prison. But besides that, in the marriage agency, there was joy, marriage and union. By the time we left, he was gone.

We arrived at the wedding on time, despite the crowds, and we didn’t hear the craziness outside. Christopher and I stood there together, hand in hand, I looked him in the eye, my hands were shaking, and I thought, this is what I want. It’s stability I’m looking for, and that’s love.

Inside, there were about 15 other couples queuing. We all smiled at each other, it was like we were all saying, Is this the day we’re getting married? It was unreal.

Many couples came from other countries, especially those from Central America. Trump spoke about the groups he hated and didn’t want in the United States. He created a new level of racism in this country, it had always been there, but he brought it to the surface. It was one of the saddest moments of his presidency, seeing immigrants living in fear for the first time in a long time.

It would have been awesome to be right next to him and watch him watch all those brown and black faces getting married.

