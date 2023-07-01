Trump and DeSantis woo MAGA’s parents at Moms for Liberty party





Moms for Liberty was incorporated in January 2021 by three Florida women: school board members Tina Descovich, Tiffany Justice, and Bridget Ziegler, the DeSantis-endorsed chairwoman of the Sarasota County School Board and wife of Florida’s GOP chairman, Christian Ziegler. But in its brief existence, the group has funneled right-wing politics and millions of dollars in free publicity into a massive national campaign for parent votes that Republicans hope will boost party fortunes ahead of the 2024 election. .

You have proven beyond any doubt that there is no earthly force more powerful than a mother’s love for her children, it is true. In school board races, PTA meetings, and town halls across the country, you taught Marxists and radical left communists a lesson they’ll never forget: Don’t mess with America’s moms. , Trump said on Friday. The radical left even slanders Moms for Liberty as a so-called hate group.

You are not the threat to America, Trump added. You are the best thing that ever happened to America.

Moms for Liberty claims 285 chapters in 45 states and a membership that exceeds 115,000. He cultivated an early and formative relationship with the governor of Florida while his supporters fiercely opposed library books and school curricula that addressed race, gender, and sexuality. The group also reported raising a small fortune from an obscure network of donors.

And moms for freedoms are rising in the conservative education movement invigorated by pandemic-driven school closures and state fights over gender-affirming care have left liberals scrambling to defend council seats schools in battleground regions where they stand to lose to an organization that has skyrocketed to Republican stardom.

This includes Philadelphia and the city’s surrounding communities.

When we started Moms for Liberty, there were people telling us to just focus on red states, Justice, one of the co-founders, said in an interview. Unless we’re ready to take the stars off the flag, we better start fighting for every state in this country.

A mighty force

Trump was Friday’s keynote speaker. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are also on the weekend schedule. They are all here to tap into the energy that surrounds conservative women, after the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights last year and Republican-led legislatures revised laws affecting children and public education.

What we’ve seen across this country in recent years has awakened this country’s most powerful political force: mama bear, DeSantis told a crowd of hundreds of supporters on Friday. It’s time to act. And I believe that if we do it right, 2024 will be the year parents across the country finally fight back.

Moms for Liberty will not endorse a presidential candidate, its founders have said. But the chairman of the Florida Republican Party believes the organization has enough clout to make the decision pointless.

Having these guys show up at their conference shows what they’ve already accomplished, Ziegler said of the candidates’ weekend appearances. They can go and meet President Trump whenever they want. They can have a meeting with DeSantis, Haley, any of these guys. … If you already have influence and you already have access to it, and you can make changes, what’s the point.

All this has attracted many detractors.

Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis (pictured) and three other GOP White House hopefuls pay tribute to Americas new culture warriors as police and steel barricades keep protesters out | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In early June, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-leaning civil rights watchdog that sued DeSantis for flying dozens of migrants across the country, called Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist group. A chapter of Moms for Liberty in Indiana apologized later that month after quoting Hitler in a newsletter.

This week, the American Historical Association urged the Philadelphias Museum of the American Revolution to cancel a Moms for Liberty rally, saying the group had crossed a line in its attempts to silence and harass teachers, rather than participate in a legitimate controversy.

Opponents of Moms for Libertys say the groups’ reach is limited and allows liberals to campaign against book bans, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and educations, a new divisive policy in low-turnout school board elections which the organization has taken to new prominence in 2022 and early this year.

Moms for Liberty is more of a grassroots organization in terms of being a highly funded vocal minority of moms in America. The majority of moms and people in America don’t support book bans, exclusion and hate, Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director of progressive advocacy group MomsRising, said in an interview. It is not acceptable to use our students, our schools and our families as political footballs, she said.

A new Save Our School Boards initiative by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee also aims to serve as a liberal attempt to create a national list of school boards.

Our targets are largely the battleground states, PCCC Director of Candidate Services Hannah Riddle told POLITICO. In 2023, Pennsylvania is going to be a big priority for us, she added. These questions will drive people to the polls.

Big cash flow from moms

The growth of Moms for Libertys has been accompanied by an increase in combative school board meetings during the pandemic.

In September 2021, the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden to ask federal agencies to end threats and acts of violence against school officials in meetings consumed by public protests against mask mandates, the theory critique of race and transgender student policies.

Attorney General Merrick Garland then ordered federal law enforcement authorities to meet with local leaders to address what the country’s attorney general called a disturbing spike in intimidation and violent threats against locals. educators and board members. Two weeks after the Garlands directive, Moms for Liberty registered a trio of political action committees with the Federal Election Commission.

When it comes to money, the Moms for Libertys national hub uses a tax structure that allows it to operate without publicly disclosing donors. But group conference sponsorships, state campaign finance disclosures, available tax records, and filings from other nonprofits offer some clues about his supporters and income.

In 2021, according to tax filings signed by Descovich, Moms for Liberty said it raised $370,029 in total revenue. More than $250,000 of that money came from contributions and grants.

The organization also has a political action committee in Florida whose contributions of about $50,000 last year were almost entirely funded by a grocery store heiress linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Moms for Liberty’s three national political action committees have so far reported few expenses and contributions, according to the latest available federal records.

Event sponsorships are another fundraising channel. The main sponsors of this week’s meeting are the conservative Heritage Foundation, the Leadership Institute and Patriot Mobile, a Texas-based conservative wireless service provider.

The American Principles Project and Republican nonprofit candidate Mike Pence, Advancing American Freedom, are also listed as lower-level supporters, although Pence did not attend the event. Sponsorship packages for this year’s event cost between $1,000 and $100,000.

Descovich and Justice declined to answer questions about the amount of cash currently available to its political action committees, and said the organization will comply with all reporting requirements set out in the law and is not responsible. another to add beyond what was available in the public reports. .

We believe our country is in trouble, the justice said. We will do everything we can to be involved in order to protect and safeguard America’s future for our children.

Jessica Piper, Andrew Atterbury and Andrew Zhang contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/30/trump-desantis-white-house-hopefuls-court-maga-moms-at-moms-for-liberty-bash-00104474 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos