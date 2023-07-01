Holidays in Yogyakarta, President Jokowi enjoys Jalan Malioboro





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo visited Jalan Malioboro, Yogyakarta on Thursday evening (29/6/2023). President Joko Widodo has chosen Malioboro as his destination to enjoy the Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri holiday. Appearing relaxed wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, President Joko Widodo visited one of Yogyakarta’s tourist attractions, Jalan Malioboro. Starting from the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta around nine o’clock in the evening, Jokowi walked to this famous street in the city of Yogyakarta. The atmosphere in the street suddenly increased with the enthusiasm of the inhabitants who welcomed the arrival of President Jokowi. President Jokowi also greeted people who were also shopping on Jalan Malioboro. One of the residents, Supriati, admitted that she was moved to meet Jokowi because all this time she had idolized Jokowi and had wanted to meet him since 2019. “I really want to meet Mr. Jokowi from 2019. Mr. Jokowi is a good person, meet the community, say hello, ordinary people can have a chance,” Supriyati said, crying with emotion. While walking along Jalan Malioboro, Jokowi also donated to a music group performing a song Do not compare on Jalan Malioboro. The music group calling itself Candikustik feels proud and touched to have received the President’s appreciation. “Proud, proud, extraordinary. Mr. Jokowi can come, THANKS once, THANKS a lot, we are appreciated by Mr. President, thank you very much,” the music group Candikustik said. Apart from greeting locals, Jokowi also handed out a number of T-shirts to locals shopping on Jalan Malioboro. Several traders said they were happy to receive an impromptu gift from Jokowi, one of them was Sinta, a peddler who sells herbal medicines around Jalan Malioboro every day. “I received an envelope and a photo from Pak Jokowi, I’m so happy very. It’s only been a lifetime since I took a picture with Pak Jokowi. I hope you stay healthy, have a compact family and are still successful,” Sinta said while praying for Jokowi. President Jokowi’s popularity also prompted the public to take pictures together. Indeed, some residents have confessed that they have been waiting for a long time in strategic places to be able to take photos with Jokowi. “He often passes through Malioboro, but this is the first time I can meet him. Yesterday he came here, it was that way, because a lot of people No there is a chance. It’s the first time I can take a picture with Pak Jokowi,” said Ani, a trader who usually hangs out in Jalan Malioboro. After walking around, shopping and greeting people in the Malioboro district, Jokowi returned to the Agung building, the presidential palace of Yogyakarta. Jokowi also rested and then resumed activities the following day. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here

