Demonstrators briefly storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the burning of the Koran

BAGHDAD — Hundreds of supporters of the influential Iraqi Shia cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr briefly stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday to protest the burning of a Quran in Sweden.

An Iraqi security official said the Swedish embassy was evacuated by security forces after protesters entered the building, waving pictures of Sadr and flags of his militia, the Mahdi Army. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Some of the protesters also burned rainbow flags, a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride.

Iraqi officials have made no public statement about the embassy storming.

On Wednesday, a man who identified himself in Swedish media as an Iraqi refugee burned a Koran outside a mosque in central Stockholm.

The Iraqi security official said the man was an Iraqi Christian who had previously fought in a Christian unit of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of mainly Shia militias that were incorporated into the country’s armed forces in 2016.

Police allowed the protest, citing freedom of speech, after a previous decision to ban a similar protest was overturned by a Swedish court.

The act, which occurred during the Eid al-Adha holiday, drew widespread condemnation across the Muslim world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday hinted that the incident would pose another obstacle to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

Sadr posted a message to his Twitter followers on Thursday, calling on them to protest outside the Swedish Embassy. He asked them to demand the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador to Iraq and that the man who burned the Koran be prosecuted in absentia and have his nationality withdrawn.

The cleric called for another protest outside the embassy on Friday.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the Swedish ambassador and called on the Swedish government to take the necessary steps to end the repeated insults to the Holy Quran. The ministry also called on Sweden to extradite the man who burned the Koran for prosecution in Iraq.

Legal justifications and freedom of expression do not justify the offense to religious sanctities, the statement said.