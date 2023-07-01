Trump campaign adviser who allegedly saw classified card working for lobbying firm in China: report





A senior Donald Trump campaign official, who sources say is one of the unauthorized people shown a classified document from the former president to ABC News, also holds a high-profile position in a lobbying firm that serves Chinese companies that may pose a threat to national security and have contributed to human rights abuses in the country.

Susie Wiles, campaign adviser for Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, is co-chairman of Mercury Public Affairs, which in recent years has received millions of dollars from Chinese companies including Yealink, Hikvision and Alibaba, according to the New York Post. . ABC News reported Wednesday night that Wiles, who has worked multiple Republican campaigns including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial run in 2018, was also named as one of the people Trump revealed documents to. sensitive.

Wiles, according to the report, is the “representative of his political action committee” listed in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count indictment filed against Trump earlier this month. According to the indictment, the representative visited Trump at his Bedminster golf club in August or September 2021 and was mistakenly shown a classified map of an unidentified country.

Trump told the aide he “shouldn’t show them” the document and warned the person they “shouldn’t get too close,” prosecutors wrote.

Wiles’ rank in the Trump campaign and his firm’s work for potentially hostile entities further complicates Trump’s case, the Post added, while noting that “a search of the Department of Justice’s Foreign Agent Registry indicated that Wiles had not worked directly for these clients”.

“Susie could lock Trump away for years with just one minute of testimony to Jack Smith,” a rival GOP agent told the outlet. “She’s got Trump by the balls, which means she can name his award for his loyalty and Trump can’t say no.”

In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung repeated the former president’s claims that the federal investigation constitutes election interference but, notably, did not address Wiles’ lobbying work.

“The investigation by Jack Smith and the special counsel is openly engaging in outright election interference by attacking one of President Trump’s re-election campaign leaders,” Cheung said. “President Trump has always fully complied with the Presidential Records Act, which is the only law that applies to presidents and their records.”

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Yealink, a major phone maker, paid Mercury Public Affairs $240,000 in 2022, according to lobbying filings from that year.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., reported the telecommunications company in September 2021, writing a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo regarding a report from a security analysis firm that Yealink’s phones had the ability to secretly record calls and track web browsing on local networks. . Data collected by the phones could then be sent back to China, forcing companies to comply with government requests to provide information related to national security.

Mercury ended its business with Yealink in May this year.

The company also counted among its international clientele the American subsidiary of Hikvision, from which it received more than $1.7 million in payments, according to the political money tracker OpenSecrets.

The CCTV maker builds surveillance equipment for the Chinese government, some of which has been used to locate and detain Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Axios reported in April. The Commerce Department banned U.S. companies from working with Hikvision but not all of its affiliates in 2019, and the Federal Communications Commission in November rejected new device approvals for the maker and others that were seen as security threats. national security.

It’s unclear if Hikvision remains a Mercury customer this year. The lobbying firm, however, still receives payments from tech giant Alibaba, in which the Chinese government retains a minority stake, and has raised $400,000 from the company since 2022.

Wiles did not respond to The New York Post’s request for comment.

Learn more

about trump’s indictment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/30/campaign-advisor-allegedly-saw-classified-map-works-for-china-lobbying-firm-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos