Boris Johnson’s ally quits UK government, underscoring division within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party





Britain’s International Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith has resigned, saying Britain has lost its claim to a global leadership role on climate and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ‘not interested’ in climate change. environmental issues. Key points: Zac Goldsmith cited environmental policies as the reason for his resignation

Zac Goldsmith cited environmental policies as the reason for his resignation Rishi Sunak said Mr Goldsmith was reluctant to apologize for comments criticizing a parliamentary committee

Rishi Sunak said Mr Goldsmith was reluctant to apologize for comments criticizing a parliamentary committee Some of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s allies have been increasingly critical of the government since his resignation Mr Sunak responded by defending his case and framing the resignation as a consequence of Mr Goldsmith’s reluctance to apologize for remarks criticizing a parliamentary committee over its inquiry into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. With an election due next year and the ruling Conservative party trailing in the polls, the row highlights a deep split between those loyal to Mr Sunak and those, like Mr Goldsmith, who believe Mr Johnson was unfairly dismissed. “The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it’s that you, our Prime Minister, are simply indifferent,” said Mr Goldsmith, who sits in the upper house of Parliament and wore the title of Minister of State for Overseas Territories. , Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment. Mr Sunak responded to Mr Goldsmith with a letter which began: “You have been asked to apologize for your comments on the Committee of Privileges as we felt they were incompatible with your position as Minister of the Crown. You decided to go a different route.” Some of Mr Johnson’s allies have been increasingly critical of the government since he resigned from parliament earlier this month to protest a report which found he deliberately misled politicians over the holiday season. COVID lockdown. Mr Goldsmith was reprimanded on Thursday by a parliamentary committee which criticized the behavior of a group of Mr Johnson loyalists for seeking to bully the panel which condemned his conduct during the lockdown. Climate leadership in question In his resignation letter, Mr Goldsmith said Britain had ‘visibly left the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature’. It echoes a report earlier this week from the government’s climate advisers, who said Britain had lost its position as a global leader in climate action and was not doing enough to meet its net zero target. mid-century. The Climate Change Committee report also highlighted a recent decision to commission a new coal mine and support new UK oil and gas production. Mr Sunak responded to Mr Goldsmith saying they could be ‘proud of the UK’s record as the world leader in net zero’. “We are going way beyond other countries and making tangible progress,” Sunak said. When Mr Sunak was finance minister, Britain won international praise in 2021 for brokering a global climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. However, shortly after becoming prime minister, Mr Sunak said he would not attend the 2022 COP27 summit, only to change his mind in the face of criticism. Mr Sunak set up a new government department responsible for Britain’s net zero plan and stressed the importance of growing green industries to Britain’s economic future. On Friday, shortly after Mr Goldsmith’s resignation, the government announced a new multi-million pound fund to create and restore wildlife-rich habitats. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-01/resignation-of-uk-minister-underlines-divide-in-sunaks-party/102549786 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos