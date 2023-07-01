Opinion: One Final Opinion – Los Angeles Times





This will be my last column.

I’ve been writing on the editorial page of the Los Angeles Times twice a week since April 2020, which means over 150 weeks and over 300 columns on everything from Donald Trump and Joe Biden to the uses and abuses of American history, the immorality of runaway income inequality, the history of music on hold, the new plague of mosquitoes in Southern California, and how the US Constitution was broken. Before that, I was editor of the editorial page of The Times for 11 years.

That’s a lot of reviews.

It has not been easy to write about the world. Thoughtful opinion is no longer fashionable. Readers are angry and polarized. Democracy is in danger, extremism is on the rise and a new cold war is creeping up on us. Armies are fighting again in Europe and climate change is intensifying. No one has much patience for nuances or for listening to those they disagree with. A warlike certainty reigns in the United States, especially on the right but also, too often, among progressives.

In the world of journalism, we live in an age of clicks and financial difficulties. And in public opinion, those who shout the loudest are rewarded, as can be seen every night on the cable news channels. Civility, compromise, tolerance, and other dusty concepts of calmer days are mocked as forms of abandonment.

Democrats and Republicans increasingly see themselves as closed-minded, dishonest and less intelligent than other Americans, according to a Pew Research Center report last year. Worse still, 72% of Republicans view Democrats as much or somewhat more immoral than other Americans, up from 47% in 2016. Sixty-three percent of Democrats say the same of Republicans, down from 35%.

About a year after he began writing the column, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni wrote his last regular opinion essay. He said he regretted being too often sarcastic and easily shooting political opponents. He feared the columnists were contributing to the toxic content of American discourse. And that we have too often ignored ambivalence and ambiguity.

I took that to heart and tried not to do the same. Not that I haven’t spat my share of outrage about the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, for example, and about climate change, political hypocrisy, and what I consider like the misguided and dangerous policies of ultraconservatives in Washington. But I also tried to speak for the kind of reasonable cooperation and rational engagement that could help put American democracy back on track.

This did not convince everyone. I was still getting regular hate mail. I hope you catch the Chinese bug and suffer from lying to people, wrote one reader. (Admittedly, I had just called Trump vindictive, irresponsible and averse to complex thinking.) And this one: Shut the fuck up, kike. And libturd, pathetic, FOS.

But I also received enough thoughtful responses, including from people who disagreed with my positions, to know that there are still Americans who value serious discussion of complex social issues. My faith in people has been beaten but not broken.

Thinking back to my own mistakes, I sometimes didn’t take a strong enough stance, I failed to come down firmly on one side or the other. Sometimes nuance, ambiguity and appeals to civil discourse are necessary; other times they are just escapes.

The columns I enjoyed writing the most were those in which I sought to address off-the-beaten-track topics that did not lend themselves to easy answers, where I tried to listen with an open mind to different viewpoints before to draw my own conclusions.

Should Boston let a Christian flag fly over its city hall? Should the Supreme Court be prohibited from declaring laws unconstitutional? After 22 years in prison, has a South African anti-apartheid fighter who won early release in exchange for renouncing violence done the right thing?

One topic I couldn’t be open-minded about was Donald Trump and those who bolstered and embraced him. Trump, Trumpism and the threat they pose to the United States are the defining issues of our time.

When Trump first took office, I wrote in an editorial series, Our Dishonest President, that what was worrisome about the new president was not so much his positions, his policies or his ideology, but Trump -even.

He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-esteem, so detached from reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will cause to our nation, ai -I write.

Trump’s indictment in New York for allegedly falsifying business records, his indictment this month in the federal classified documents case, his two impeachments and now his terrifying efforts to regain power confirm this assessment. His relentless lies and furious efforts to subvert the 2020 election show him to be aberrant and uniquely dangerous.

Perhaps my biggest regret about the column is that I haven’t written enough about climate change, which experts say will not only lead to more storms, droughts, deadly wildfires and heat waves to which we are already accustomed, but also most likely famine, mass migration, collapsing economies and war. It is the greatest threat facing the planet, but I, like others, have written about it only sporadically, and often as if it were just one issue among many. like taxes, crime or schools. Maybe I should have written about nothing else.

And a final word on the state of journalism: many newspapers are shrinking and collapsing, local news is facing an existential crisis, investigative reporting has been curtailed, opinion journalism has too often been curtailed insults and objective, fair and credible coverage of events. is attacked from right and left.

These are dangerous developments because it is journalists who provide much of the information and context that enables citizens to participate knowledgeably and effectively in a democracy. Let’s stand up and support great reporting where it still happens.

This column has had its day. It was an honor to write it. I will miss it. As I move forward, I keep wondering what, when, or if something will get us back on track as a country. I’m not sure we can continue down this path of dysfunction and discord for too long.

