Russia’s instability could disrupt the timeline of Xi’s invasion of Taiwan

Russia was seemingly on the brink of civil war last weekend as the Wagner Group, a paramilitary force, marched towards Moscow.

A bloody confrontation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and between the Russian military and mercenaries was finally averted after Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator and Putin ally, allegedly brokered atruce. This dramatic event will not only affect Putin and Russia, but also some of Putin’s allies, especially China.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced their ‘no bounds’ alliance by issuing a challengejoint statementbefore the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Xi and Putin have found a kindred spirit in each other: both are hostile to liberal democratic values. Both run their country with an iron fist and have no problem exporting theirweaponsAndsurveillance technologiessupport other oppressive regimes. Both like to present themselves nationally and internationally as strong men and unconditional nationalists. And bothjustifytheir territorial expansion through the military conquest necessary to restore their nations to their historic glories. Cheese friesinsistsUkraine has always been part of Russia and Xi says Taiwan is a province of China.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the Chinese government chose to back Putin rather than join the West in condemning him. China helped Russia circumvent Western economic sanctions byincrease energyAndagricultural importsFrom Russia. Although Xipromisedthat China would not send weapons to Russia, The New York Timesreportedlast week that China sent enough smokeless powder to collectively manufacture at least 80 million rounds to Russia on two unreported occasions last year.

By supporting Putin economically and militarily, Xi is clearly counting on the Russians to keep the West, primarily the United States, occupied. The war in Ukraine is going deplete US military resources as China prepares for reunification with Taiwan. It is no coincidence that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China stepped up its military preparations for an invasion of Taiwan, and the Chinese military increased both the frequency and intensity of his harassment of the Taiwanese defences.

Last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenrecognizedthat Beijing was determined to pursue reunification with Taiwan in a much faster timeframe than previously expected. Earlier this year, General Mike Minihan, a four-star general with Air Mobility Command,predictedthe United States would be at war with China in 2025 over Taiwan.

Xi may have initially viewed the Russian-Ukrainian war as a strategic window to accelerate his conquest of Taiwan. Still, the Wagner Group debacle in Russia last weekend may force Xi to reconsider his Taiwan campaign timeline.

Wagner groups mutiny and Putin flip-flop messaging whether Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin committed a crime that shattered the image of Putin’s strongman. He revealed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine weakened Putin and the Russian military. Even some Russian elites agreed that Putin seemed weaker after the Wagner Rebellion and that Russia might be ready for a big change in its senior leadership.

The event in Russia will likely affect Xi in several ways. The longer the Russian-Ukrainian war drags on, the weaker Putin and Russia become, and the more foolish and risky Xi’s “no limits” alliance with Putin seems.

As Wall Street Journal columnist Gerard Bakerwriting, “It is clearer than ever that Xi Jinping has chained himself to a convulsive corpse, one trapped with nuclear weapons but dead weight all the same.” Xi must fear that his alliance with Putin could become a liability that his domestic political rivals could exploit while raising doubts about his leadership even among his allies.

The poor performance of the Russian military in Ukraine likely also caused Xi to worry about the readiness of the Chinese military. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been untested in combat for over four decades. The last time the PLA fought a major war was against Vietnam in 1979, and the PLA was humiliated by its much smaller rival.

Suppose the PLA invasion of Taiwan turns into a protracted war like the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. If so, Xi has every reason to fear that his strongman image will be shattered and his control over the government and military will be weakened, much like what happened to Putin. A protracted war over Taiwan could become an opening for Xi’s allies to turn on him or for emboldened political rivals to seek to replace him.

Xi is known be more obsessed with political stability than anything else. Stability for Xi means he firmly controls the country and his power is unchallenged. In the name of maintaining stability, Xi has devoted enormous resources, including building a mass surveillance state, to “eradicate the slightest suspicion of political discontent, according to Chen Guangchenga Chinese human rights activist exiled to the United States

Xi is unlikely to back down from reuniting with Taiwan as he sees the reunification as one of his legacy projects. Last weekend, Wagner’s failed rebellion in Russia may have forced him to reconsider his timing. Xi understands that if he rushes into war against Taiwan (and perhaps Taiwan’s allies, such as the United States) and cannot win quickly, he may trigger instability in China, and his rivals will exploit without any doubts its political vulnerability.

The history of the Chinese Communist Party is full of bloody power struggles within the party. Waging the wrong war at the wrong time may end up costing Xi control of power rather than achieving historic glory for himself and China.