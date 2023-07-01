TOGG Delivered to Turkmenistan





Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacr and the Togg delegation presented two white Toggs, named after Pamukkale, to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a ceremony. According to the statement of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the new destination of Togg, which was previously delivered to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, was Turkmenistan. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacr along with Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and Togg Chairman Rifat Hisarcklolu presented two white Toggs to the President of Turkmenistan , Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during the opening ceremonies of Arkada Smart City. . President Berdimuhamedov tested Togg’s T10X model and said he really liked the car. Thanks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan The participation of two distinct Toggs in the parade was greatly appreciated. The ceremonies held with the demonstration of troops on horseback took place in procession. During the transition ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was also thanked by name. They tied it to the steering wheel of the “pixel” and smoked it The received smart devices have aroused great interest among Turkmenistanis. In accordance with the traditions of Turkmenistan, women in local dress circulated hibiscus incense around vehicles to protect the appliances from the evil eye. The amulet named Camel made of camel wool was also attached to the steering wheel of the Toggs. Flour was sprinkled on the vehicle to bring abundance. Togg Delivery at Smart City Launch Making a statement after the delivery ceremony, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacr said that they brought white colored Togg vehicles Pamukkale to Turkmenistan and used the following statements; Today, with the appreciation of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, we brought two Togg cars to Turkmenistan and presented them to the Speaker of the People’s Assembly. Today there is the opening ceremony of Arkadag City, which was designed as a “smart city”. I think it is also very meaningful to showcase smart devices, Togg vehicles, which are the work of Turkish engineers, at the opening ceremony of a smart city. Togg will continue to be loved around the world Minister Kacr said that they are proud to deliver Togg cars to Turkmenistan after Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and said: During the transition ceremony, the name of our president was also mentioned and our Togg vehicles have participated in the transition ceremony. It was a special occasion of happiness for us. I hope that Togg vehicles will continue to be enjoyed with great admiration not only in Turkey but also around the world, especially in the Turkish republics and our sister regions. He used his expressions. Ministers from Turkmenistan were also present at the delivery ceremony.

06/30/2023

