Will India adopt the Uniform Civil Code and finally have a single common law for its 1.4 billion citizens?

A few months after being re-elected Prime Minister of India in 2019, Narendra Modi’s first big announcement was to strip Kashmir of its special status.

Exactly one year later, he launched construction of a vast templeat a contested site that has always been a hotbed of religious tension in the country.

Now that the next federal elections are looming in India, Mr. Modi seems determined to keep another election promise, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

This week, Mr Modi revived the controversial and long-debated UCC proposal, further intensifying the national discourse on this deeply contentious issue.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

In simple terms, this means one set of laws for the whole country, regardless of religion, caste or creed.

Currently, India follows a system where different laws are in place for different religions to regulate matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance according to their respective practices and beliefs.

Different religious groups follow different laws under India’s current system. ( )

For example, Hindu Personal Law encompasses laws such as Marriage Act, Inheritance Act, Minorities and Guardianship Act, and Adoptions and Maintenance Act, which govern marriage procedures, divorce, adoption and Hindu inheritance.

Similarly, custom laws exist for other religions, including Muslims, Christians, Parsis and others, tailored to their religious practices.

Adding to the complexity of this legal landscape, India’s complex caste structure, sub-sects within religions and regional customs have given the country a myriad of laws, often varying from state to state. .

The UCC would cover personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption for all Indian citizens.

“The idea of ​​a UCC is to create a sense of cohesion and equal treatment among all Indian citizens, regardless of their religious, ethnic or caste background,” says Talish Ray, a Delhi-based lawyer.

“One of the main benefits of the UCC would be to eliminate discrimination based on religion by ensuring that every religion is treated equally.”

India’s religious and cultural diversity makes implementing a single code a daunting challenge. ( )

By simplifying complex and varied laws, the UCC will essentially provide a consistent legal framework for all citizens.

Although some changes have been made to some of these laws for specific communities over the years, implementing a uniform civil code poses a significant challenge in a country as religiously and culturally diverse as India. .

The long-standing adherence to these personal laws and deep-rooted practices make them a complex problem to manage.

What does the Indian constitution say?

The prime minister and his party argue that the Indian constitution requires it.

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says: “The State shall endeavor to provide the citizens with a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

Those who wrote the constitution envisioned that there would be a uniform set of laws that would supersede the personal laws of each religion.

Much like a uniform code, India mostly has civil matters such as disputes related to property, commercial terms and tenancy matters.

Narendra Modi’s push for UCC is backed by the Supreme Court of India. ( )

So if the constitution requires it, why isn’t it in place?

Ms Ray says: “UCC is part of the guiding principles of state policy which is not enforceable or justiciable in court.”

It is therefore a guideline and is not enforceable, but many of these guidelines have been made into laws over the years since the constitution came into effect in 1950.

In various judgments, the Supreme Court of India has also called for the implementation of UCC.

And Mr. Modi aspires to achieve exactly that.

He started Tuesday by wondering how a country can have two laws.

“Will a family work if there are two different sets of rules for people? So how will a country work? Our constitution also guarantees equal rights to all,” Mr Modisaid told the hundreds of party activists gathered in the state of Madhya Pradesh, where people will soon be voting.

But it is easier said than done.

“We have to keep in mind that fundamental rights such as the right to equality and the right to religious freedom also come into play,” Ms Ray said.

“As India’s previous Laws Commission stated, the state is a facilitator of rights rather than an initiator, especially in sensitive areas such as religious personal laws.”

Who is against the UCC?

One of the main opponents of Mr Modi’s proposal is a leading Muslim body, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Mr Modi’s speech to his party’s workers sent the group into a frenzy on Tuesday night.

The Board of Trustees, made up of scholars, legal experts and representatives of various Islamic organizations across India, hurriedly convened and over the next three hours discussed, deliberated and decided to oppose Mr. Modi’s proposal.

People have been protesting the UCC for years. ( )

“AIMPLB will oppose tooth and nail the Uniform Civil Code. We are developing a strategy to counter the decision proposed by the government by presenting our point of view before the commission of laws with more force”, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali from the committee said.

Maulana Farangi Mahali says the UCC will have an impact not only on Muslims but also on other minorities in the country.

He argues that India’s diverse cultural landscape makes it difficult to establish a single set of rules.

“How can we have the same set of rules for all communities. Each community has a different way of praying, performing rituals and conducting ceremonies like marriage. The freedom to practice their own faith and way of life is granted to everyone by the constitution, ” he said.

Ms. Ray thinks it would be premature to predict which communities will be most affected.

“How and how you shape it will ultimately decide the impact,” she says.

There is also the political opposition.

A wide range of political parties, including the Indian National Congress at the federal level and regional parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), have expressed their disagreement.

The Law Commission of India, which advises the government on law reform, is currently inviting the public to submit comments on the Uniform Civil Code.