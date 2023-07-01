Politics
Narendra Modi | Cops ‘detain’ two Delhi University students ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit
November 14, 2005: Manmohan Singh faces a protest by JNU students. The Prime Minister at the time quotes Voltaire: I may disagree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. Later, when the administration asks the students to apologize, Singh asks the Vice-Chancellor: Be indulgent, sir.
June 30, 2023: Posters asking questions about education policies and employment appear at Delhi University a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend centenary celebrations. As Modi took a metro to university on Friday, student leaders Abhigyan and Anjali Sharma say they found themselves under virtual house arrest with police saying they were in a circle of suspicion.
New Delhi: When Abhigyan, a DU student who uses only one name, came out of his building in Delhi on Friday morning, he found police at the door.
He asked them what they wanted, to which an officer showed him a picture of himself and asked if he knew someone named Abhigyan.
I said I’m him. They said I can either come with them or they will come to my house, Abhigyan said The telegraph.
An hour later, the prime minister boarded a metro train from Lok Kalyan Marg. Modi entered an empty coach, a rare sight on the busy Yellow Line at rush hour. Videos quickly circulated showing Modi asking students if they had made friends from other states and learned new languages. A Ranchi boy said he had a South African classmate. One girl said she learned Malayalam from a roommate. A third said she taught Hindi to a classmate.
Modi got off at Vishwavidyalaya station to attend the centenary celebrations of DU, where Abhigyan is studying political science.
The police stayed with Abhigyan, the chairman of CPIML-Liberations All India Students Association (Aisa) Delhi Unit, and Anjali, the team’s DU secretary, in their apartment near the campus until well after the prime minister’s departure, the students said.
Abhigyan and Anjali said they were forced to stay indoors as they were in a circle of suspicion. Nothing was given in writing. Police had not responded to an email from the newspaper requesting information about the allegations.
In his speech at the centenary event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan proclaimed that when emergency was imposed and the basic rights of citizens were snatched away, the first voice against this came from DU. DU led the second struggle for independence.
In keeping with the UD’s tradition of dissent, Abhigyan and Anjali had posted posters on campus on Thursday with questions for the prime minister:
Why are the fees in our colleges increasing every year?
Why are we forced to study courses that we have not chosen?
Why has the government cut funding for education?
Why has the unemployment rate risen to 8.1%?
Why are our professors who taught us for years expelled from the university?
Are these questions so dangerous that the students must be detained at home for the safety of the Prime Minister? Abhigyan asked on Friday after the police left.
Aisa had not called for any demonstrations on Friday.
In 2005, months after Singh began nuclear deal talks with the United States, Aisa and other far-left groups showed him black flags during his visit to JNU. Some students were also protesting issues such as Singh’s speech at Oxford for calling the British Raj beneficial, the lifting of the Sardar Sarovar Barrage and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.
Delivering his speech later, Singh had said: Every member of a university community, if he wishes to aspire to be worthy of the university, must accept the truth of Voltaire’s classic statement. Voltaire proclaimed, I may disagree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. This idea must be the cornerstone of a liberal institution.
Aisa leader Sandeep Singh, who then led the protest and became president of the JNU student union, is now a member of Congress. He and other protesters had been asked to apologize by Vice Chancellor BB Bhattacharya. They refused and were released with a warning.
Bhattacharya, now deceased, told this newspaper in 2016: Manmohan Singh came and told me to be lenient sir. I said I should at least warn them.
