Putin, Modi discuss Ukraine and armed mutiny in phone call





Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow resolved an armed mercenary mutiny during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the Kremlin and New Delhi said . Moscow said Modi expressed support for what the Kremlin called decisive actions by Russian leaders in handling the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny last Saturday. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The Indian government said Putin, who will also join Modi on Tuesday for a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, briefed the prime minister on recent developments in Russia during their conversation. The call comes after the United States and India declared themselves among the world’s closest partners last week during a state visit to Washington by Modi. India did not condemn its old ally Russia for invading Ukraine and urged the two sides to resolve their differences through diplomacy. Modi told Putin last year that today’s era is not an era of war. While discussing the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister (Modi) reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy, New Delhi said in a statement. The boss of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, shocked the world by leading the Saturday armed revolt, only to halt it abruptly when his fighters approached Moscow. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also spoke to his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday about the failed mutiny, a source at India’s security establishment said. India remains dependent on Moscow for its defense needs and has sharply increased its imports of cheap Russian oil, frustrating the West. Read more: Ukraine accuses local man of firing Russian missile that killed 11 at restaurant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/06/30/Putin-and-Modi-discuss-Ukraine-armed-mutiny-in-phone-call The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos