During the Yogyakarta earthquake, Jokowi and Iriana were on a plane to Jakarta

President Joko Widodo after performing the Eid Al-Adha 1444 H prayer in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Yogyakarta, Thursday (29/6/2023). Photo/Intermediate

JAKARTA – The Presidential Secretariat (Setpres) said, when it happened earthquake M6.0 in Yogyakarta, – The Presidential Secretariat (Setpres) said, when it happenedM6.0 in Yogyakarta, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his wife Iriana were already on the RI-1 presidential plane. Jokowi and Iriana were on the plane at 7:20 p.m. WIB from Yogyakarta. Deputy to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin explained that the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 which was carrying the President and Ms Iriana along with the entourage took off on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 p.m. WIB. “So when the earthquake hit Yogyakarta at 7:57 p.m. WIB, the president and his entourage were on a flight to Jakarta,” Bey said in his statement, Saturday (1/7/2023). As for the condition of the presidential palace building in Agung, Bey received information from the head of the Yogyakarta palace, Deni Mulyana, that the earthquake was felt there, but did not cause any damage to the buildings and to structures. “The condition of all buildings and structures is in good condition, there was no damage,” Bey said. Previously, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) updated or updated the M6.4 earthquake in Bantul, DIY to M6.0. The earthquake occurred on Friday June 30, 2023 at 19.57.43 WIB. The results of the BMKG analysis show that this earthquake has parameter updates with a magnitude of M6.0, the head of the BMKG’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Daryono, said in his official statement. (hab)

