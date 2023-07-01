Carrie Johnson’s environmental friend Lord Goldsmith quits as minister

Rishi Sunak has called on a cabinet minister and close friend of Carrie Johnson to apologize for criticizing a committee that investigated her husband, hours before he resigned with a scathing attack on the prime minister’s green credentials.

Climate Minister Lord Goldsmith resigned this morning, saying the Prime Minister and his government were showing “apathy” towards climate change.

He personally accused Mr Sunak of being “disinterested” in the subject, saying there had been a slowdown in efforts to achieve Net Zero under his leadership.

But at a lunchtime press conference, the Prime Minister hit back, saying he had asked the pair to apologize for questioning the privileges committee’s motives for investigating Boris Johnson. He also provided the update in writing.

Goldsmith was one of eight Tories named by the Conservative Majority Committee yesterday for his criticism after his motives were questioned in deciding he had misled Parliament over the Covid breach of law.

He told MailOnline today the Prime Minister was ‘wrong’ to link his resignation with the apology demanded.

He said the decision had been “long in coming” due to his environmental concerns, adding: “I am happy to apologize for publicly sharing my views on the Privileges Committee.

“I firmly believe that our parliamentary democracy can only be strengthened by rigorous scrutiny and that parliamentarians should of course be free to criticize its reports and work.

“But as a minister, I shouldn’t have commented publicly. Number 10 asked me to admit it and made it clear that there was no way I would be “fired” if I did. I was – and am – happy to do so.

Lord Goldsmith, an environmentalist and close friend of Carrie Johnson, the former prime minister’s wife, resigned attacking the government’s apathy on the issue.

But at a lunchtime press conference the Prime Minister hit back, saying he had asked the pair to apologize for an attack on the privileges committee over an investigation into Boris Johnson .

The former MP (pictured with his now estranged wife Alice Rothschild last summer) was knighted by Mr Johnson after losing his Richmond Park seat in 2019 and was seen as a strong influence on his net-zero drive when he was in power.

Mr Sunak told reporters: ‘He was asked to apologize for his comments on the Privileges Committee because I felt these were inconsistent with his position and as a minister he obviously chose to take a different path.” I recognize that.’

It comes just 24 hours after the Prime Minister’s spokesman said he retained full confidence in the peer following criticism from the Privileges Committee.

The row threatened to widen today as several figures who previously worked for Mr Johnson came out to criticize the pair.

Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister and climate change critic, said: ‘I hope Zac Goldsmith is right to have detected Rishi Sunak’s less commitment to global preaching on environmental and climate causes at the fashion, paid for by British taxpayers. Any such trend should be encouraged.

And Andrea Leadsom, the former leadership challenger and business secretary, accused him of throwing a whistle fit.

“It’s a lot easier to protest than to govern… It’s a lot easier to throw your toys in the pram and become a protester than to actually be inside the tent finding solutions,” he said. she told Times Radio.

“It’s very good to throw stones at someone else. But in fact, someone, and that’s up to the government, has to pick up the pieces and decide what to do. And it’s much better if people engage constructively rather than just, you know, having a tantrum.

The former MP was knighted by Mr Johnson after losing his Richmond Park seat in 2019 and was seen as a strong influence on his drive to net zero in office.

But that momentum has slowed markedly under Mr Sunak, under pressure from Tory backbenchers.

Lord Goldsmith was Minister for Overseas, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

But the committee slammed him this week for retweeting a comment that his work was ‘kangaroo court’, with the additional comment: ‘Exactly that. There would only ever have been one outcome and the evidence was totally irrelevant.

His decision to step down comes the day Mr Sunak unveils his long-term plan to reform and resuscitate the NHS.

In a two-page letter posted online, the peer said: ‘Mr Prime Minister, having been able to do so much before, I have even struggled to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply indifferent.

“That signal, or lack thereof, spread through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.

“I will never understand how, with all the knowledge we now have about our fundamental dependence on the natural world and the rate at which we are destroying it, anyone can be indifferent.”

He said he was “horrified” that key animal welfare commitments had also been scrapped, such as the Kept Animals Bill, which would have banned live exports of animals for slaughter and tightened the rules on pets.

He concluded the letter: “It has been a privilege to be able to work with so many talented people in government, especially my private office, and to have been able to make a difference for a cause to which I have been committed for so long. as I remember.

“But this government’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes it untenable to continue in my current role. It is therefore with great reluctance that I leave my duties as minister to concentrate my energy where it can be most useful.

Mr Johnson handed Lord Goldsmith his peerage shortly after the 2019 general election, in which the multi-millionaire environmentalist lost his Richmond Park seat to the Liberal Democrats.

This allowed Lord Goldsmith to remain a government minister in Mr Johnson’s administration.

He was sacked by Liz Truss from his role as environment minister at the start of his brief tenure at No 10 last year, but kept his file at the Foreign Office.

In 2021, it was revealed how Mr and Mrs Johnson took advantage of a free holiday when they stayed at a holiday home of Lord Goldsmith’s family in southern Spain.

Pictures emerged of Mr Johnson painting at an easel while enjoying his break at the Goldsmith villa, which typically cost up to £25,000 a week to rent.

Mr Johnson’s first job in politics was working for the current peer.

Lord Goldsmith, 48, is a father of six who has an estimated fortune of 300 million. He married Alice Rothschild, 39, in 2013, but they announced their separation earlier this year.

They have nine-year-old daughter Dolly, born the year they got married, son Max, seven, and youngest daughter Edie, five.

In 2016, Lord Goldsmith was selected as the Conservative candidate for London mayor but lost to Sadiq Khan after a very acrimonious contest.

The same year he lost a by-election in Richmond Park which he had initiated by resigning his seat due to the planned expansion of Heathrow Airport. He ran as an independent, but lost to the Lib Dems, who overthrew his majority of 23,000.

He won back the constituency as a Conservative candidate in the 2017 general election with a majority of just 45 votes and was made a minister, before losing it again in 2019.

The departure comes just a day after the Tory peer was censured in a Privileges Committee report which named Mr Johnson’s allies who allegedly exerted ‘inappropriate pressure’ on his investigation into his party lies to MPs.

The cross-party panel had suggested Parliament consider action against Lord Goldsmith and seven other Tory politicians following comments on the inquiry’s work.

The Liberal Democrats have said the Prime Minister should have ‘had the courage’ to sack Lord Goldsmith the day before he resigned from cabinet following his ‘brutal’ censure.

Sarah Olney, Treasury party spokeswoman and current MP for Richmond Park, said: “This Tory chaos is endless.

“Every day brings more resignations and scandals in this depressing Westminster soap opera.

“Rishi Sunak should have had the guts to sack Zac Goldsmith yesterday when he was brutally criticized by the party watchdog. Sunak is clearly too weak to control his own party.