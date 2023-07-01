Russian Putin Briefs Prime Minister Modi on Wagner Group Rebellion and Situation in Ukraine | Latest India News

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the situation in Ukraine and last week’s mutiny by the Wagner Group, with the Indian leader expressing support for Moscow’s actions to protect law and order. The Kremlin said the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at the initiative of the Indian side (via REUTERS/File Photo)

Modi briefed Putin on his international travels, including his recent visit to the United States, and both sides expressed satisfaction with the substantial growth in bilateral trade since 2022, according to a Kremlin reading of a phone call between the leaders.

The phone conversation was the first contact between Modi and Putin since the short-lived rebellion of the Wagner Private Military Company, the mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 24. It came a day after Putin hailed Modi as Russia’s great friend and cited India. as an example of a country developing local manufacturing and courting foreign investors at a forum organized in Moscow by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

In the context of the June 24 events in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed his understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the safety of its citizens, said the Kremlin statement in context. of the mutiny of the Wagner group.

An official statement from the Indian side says Putin briefed Modi on recent developments in Russia but did not give details. While discussing the situation in Ukraine, the prime minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy, the statement added.

The Kremlin report said Putin gave his assessment of the current situation in Ukraine’s special military operations zone and underlined Kyiv’s absolute refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict.

India has not publicly censured Russia for invading Ukraine, although it has called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. In a meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan last September, Modi told Putin that the current era was not one of war and called him pushed to end the fighting given the global economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

The Kremlin said the phone conversation was initiated by the Indian side and the two leaders stressed the importance of consistent implementation of major joint projects in various fields while discussing bilateral cooperation. They expressed satisfaction with the substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year, the report added.

Putin and Modi also discussed interaction within the SCO and the G20, of which India currently holds the presidency, and in the Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) format. Modi briefed Putin on his international contacts, including those during his recent visit to Washington, according to the reading.

The Kremlin described the conversation as substantial and constructive and the leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

On Thursday, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, briefed national security adviser Ajit Doval on the Wagner Group rebellion in a phone call. They also discussed security cooperation and prospects for deepening it in bilateral and multilateral formats.

While addressing the Agency’s annual forum for strategic initiatives on Thursday, Putin held up India as a model for local manufacturing and courting foreign investment. He was speaking in the context of opportunities for Russian companies as a result of Western sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine.

Our friends in India and our great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative several years ago. It had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It wouldn’t hurt to imitate what works well, even if it wasn’t us but our friends who created it, he said.

Putin made reference to India while discussing the need for Russia to offer support tools to help our companies market their products more effectively. Russia should think about making our products more practical and functional, with a modern look and properties, he said.

The Make in India initiative, launched in 2014, targets 25 sectors such as automotive, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics and renewable energy. The government has focused on the initiative to increase local manufacturing capabilities using technology transfers.

Russia has offered to transfer technology for the manufacture of defense articles under the Make in India initiative, including the joint production of 500,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a factory in Amethi in the ‘Uttar Pradesh.

India has stepped up its purchases of cut-price Russian crude since the start of the war in Ukraine. Russia has now replaced traditional energy suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, with Indian imports of Russian crude surging nearly 13-fold to $31 billion in 2022-23 from 2.5 billion in 2021-22.

However, the Russian side expressed concern over the accumulation of Indian payments in rupees. Both sides have also attempted to address the trade imbalance.