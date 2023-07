Eid al-Adha, sacrificial ox donated by President Jokowi distributed to residents regardless of religion

BULELENG-President Joko Widodo distributed 38 sacrificial cows throughout Indonesia. In the province of Bali, the sacrificial cow was accepted by the Jami’ Singaraja Grand Mosque. Like what? Smiles continued to grow on the faces of the administrators of the Jami’ Singaraja Grand Mosque. On Friday afternoon (6/30), after Friday prayers, they welcomed the arrival of a cow donated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The cow arrived in the courtyard of the mosque around 2 p.m. The cow was transported by a van. On the side of the car, a banner reads “Community assistance to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, in the context of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri year 2023, Bali cattle weigh 644 kilograms”. The cow belongs to I Ketut Sewen, a farmer from Wanagiri village. Yesterday the cow was brought by one of his family, Nyoman Sumeada. Sumeada said the cow was a genuine Balinese cow. His family has kept the cow for the past 4.5 years. There is no special care for the cow. The cows only receive natural feed such as Napier grass and bananas. The cows are also regularly bathed every other day. Although the maintenance is ordinary, the growth is above average. The cow is believed to be the heaviest cow in Buleleng. So much so that it was bought by President Joko Widodo at the price of 48 million IDR. “I am very happy, Mr President, to be able to buy cows for our family. It means we are happy to pass the verification,” Sumeada said. Meanwhile, the chairman of the sacrifice committee of the Jami’ Singaraja Grand Mosque, Muhammad Ramadan, said it was the second time the mosque had received donations from the president. In 2020, the mosque also received similar support. The bull is scheduled to be slaughtered at Panji Anom Slaughterhouse (RPH) on Saturday (1/7) morning. In addition, the meat will be distributed to residents around the jami’ mosque. From this single cow, there will be 350 parcels distributed. “We distributed it to all the inhabitants around the mosque. The priority able to poor people. Later, we will distribute it not only to Muslims, but to all citizens,” he explained. For your information, this year the Great Mosque of Jami’ received seven sacrificial cows. Apart from the donation from President Joko Widodo, there was also a donation from the Commander of 1609/Buleleng Kodim, Lt. Col. Kav Angga Nurdyana. Besides the cows, the committee will also slaughter 13 goats.

