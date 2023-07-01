Prime Minister Modi to launch national sickle cell anemia elimination mission in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, July 1. The prime minister will also hand out sickle cell genetic status cards to beneficiaries at the event, according to an official statement released on Friday. The stated goal of the mission is to address the urgent health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, especially among tribal people. Sickle cell anemia is caused by a faulty gene called hemoglobin S, which causes flexible red blood cells to stiffen and shape into a sickle shape, obstructing blood flow and increasing the risk of organ damage. According to the statement, the launch will be a crucial step in the Centre’s efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047. The mission was first mentioned in the 2023 Union Budget. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh , Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand are among the 17 priority states. At the first event, Modi will also start distributing about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled for the end of the month. ‘year. The Ayushman card distribution campaign is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100% saturation of social protection schemes, the statement said. READ | Delhi CM unveils policy for redevelopment of notified non-compliant industrial areas In addition, the Prime Minister will visit the village of Pakaria in the district and meet with tribal leaders, self-help groups, Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA) committee leaders and village level football club captains. . According to a schedule released by the BJP, Prime Minister Modi will launch the national sickle cell anemia elimination mission at 3:30 p.m. and visit Pakaria village in the district. @Narendra Modi , :

https://t.co/4XQ2GzrhRl pic.twitter.com/T8JSq5jdDF — BJP (@BJP4India) June 30, 2023 Modi will also witness the conclusion of the ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’, according to BJP Chairman Vishnu Dutt Sharma, as reported by PTI. Rani Durgavati ruled Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought against the Mughals for freedom. The Prime Minister is visiting Madhya Pradesh for the second time in four days. Modi was due to visit Shahdol district on June 27 after visiting Bhopal, where he physically and virtually flagged five Vande Bharat trains and addressed BJP workers, but the visit was canceled due to bad weather, reported the PTI news agency quoting an official.

