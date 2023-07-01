Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi discuss Wagner’s Russian mutiny and the war in Ukraine over the phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Friday and discussed the recent Wagner Group mutiny in Russia that brought the country to its knees, causing internal chaos over the possibility of a coup. ‘State.

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow resolved an armed mercenary mutiny, the Kremlin said in a statement. Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

Regarding the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia, Prime Minister Modi expressed his understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect public order, ensure stability in the country and the safety of its citizens,” the official said. Kremlin.

On June 24, the Wagner mercenary group took control of the army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and descended on Moscow in an attempt to overthrow the country’s military establishments. After only 36 hours of rebellion, the Wagnerian leader Prigozhin withdrew his march to “avoid” bloodshed.

When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they stressed the importance of continuing the consistent implementation of major joint projects in various fields and noted with satisfaction a substantial growth in exchanges throughout 2022. and in the first quarter of this year,” the Russian side said.

Vladimir Putin also informed Prime Minister Modi of Ukraine’s categorical refusal to settle the conflict through diplomacy. The two leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine. The Russian president assessed the current situation in the area of ​​special military operations, underlining Kyiv’s categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict,” the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the SCO and the G20. Furthermore, Narendra Modi shared his international contacts, especially during his recent visit to Washington. The situation around Ukraine was also mentioned. The Russian president gave his assessment of the current situation in the special military operations zone,” the Kremlin said.

Updated: June 30, 2023, 7:24 PM IST