Jokowi sacrifices 1 cow in Bali, submitted to Jami Singaraja Mosque









Buleleng – The Jami Singaraja Grand Mosque received a donation of sacrificial cows from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on Friday (30/6/2023). The offered cow is a Bali cow that weighs 644 kilograms. The cow was purchased from a farmer named I Ketut Sewen from Wanagiri village, Sukasada district, Buleleng. From detikBali surveillance, the cow arrived at the mosque around 3:00 p.m. WITA. Livestock is brought in by van. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content After being symbolically handed over, the cows were then taken to the slaughterhouse (RPH) in the village of Panji to be slaughtered tomorrow, Saturday (1/7/2023) morning. One of I Ketut Sewen’s family members, namely Komang Sumada, said he was happy that their family’s cow was purchased by the president. The bull was purchased for IDR 48 million. “I am very happy that Mr. President bought our cows,” Sumada said. According to him, the 4.5-year-old cow receives daily quality natural feed and is bathed regularly every other day. Therefore, Sumada ensures that the condition of the cows is very healthy. “The treatment is the same as for livestock in general. The food is natural, namely Napier grass and bananas,” he explained. One of the Jami Singaraja Grand Mosque’s takmir, Muhamad Ramadhan, said it was the second time that President Jokowi has donated cows to his mosque. Finally the day of Eid al-Adha 2020. “It has been twice from Pak Jokowi. This is the second time. Previously in 2020 the type of cow was the same, cattle from Bali but I forgot the weight,” Ramadhan said on Friday (30/ 6/2023). According to Ramadhan, after being slaughtered tomorrow, the meat will be distributed to all residents of Kampung Kajanan. It is estimated that 350 packets of meat will be distributed. “Outside of Pak Jokowi, this year, seven cows and 13 goats were sacrificed. Later, we will distribute them to everyone in Kajanan village, not just Muslims,” ​​Ramadhan said. The head of the Regional Implementation Technical Unit (UPTD) of the Regional Center for Artificial Insemination, Jose Manuel Sarminto, said Buleleng was the only area in Bali to have received donations of cows from President Jokowi. The cows selected have specific criteria, namely that they must weigh more than 500 kilograms, be in good health and have no defects. “In Bali, there was one offered by the president. This cow was chosen because it is the second heaviest because it is close to the place and belongs to a local breeder,” he explained. . Meanwhile, head of livestock and animal health at the Buleleng agricultural department, Made Suparma, said the cows were ready for slaughter. According to him, the cows underwent health checks and were vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). In addition, the Distan will also supervise the slaughter of livestock at RPH in Panji village. “During slaughter, there is also special supervision by the veterinarian. The first is ante-mortem examination before slaughter and post-mortem examination after slaughter,” he said. Watch the video “Appearance of Jokowi sacrificial cattle in West Sulawesi Sebrat 1.25 ton“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(hsa/A)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/berita/d-6799715/jokowi-kurban-1-ekor-sapi-di-bali-diserahkan-ke-masjid-jami-singaraja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos