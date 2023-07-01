Politics
What does Wagner’s rebellion in Russia mean for China?
Just three months ago, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, was in Moscow to toast Vladimir V. Putin and express his confidence in the strong support the Russian president enjoys among his people.
That trust is now in question, after the private military group Wagner led an insurgency in Russia that shattered Mr Putin’s image of invulnerability. Observers close to China say the mutiny, however short-lived, could lead Mr. Xi to cover up a close relationship with Russia that had already exposed Beijing to global criticism and threatened some of its interests abroad.
China sees Russia as a necessary partner in challenging the US-dominated world order. But Mr Putin’s appetite for risk seen in his invasion of Ukraine and his reliance on private armies has forced Beijing to defend its tie with Russia in the face of Western pressure.
Mr. Xi’s long-term bet will only work if Mr. Putin stays in the driver’s seat to help defend the common interests of the two countries. But the revolt raised questions about Mr Putin’s authority: Wagner’s soldiers met little or no resistance from Russian regular forces as they advanced on Moscow. And Mr. Putin’s decision to grant sanctuary in Belarus to Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the uprising, looked like a compromise rather than the act of a strongman with consolidated power.
This makes China realize that the Putin government’s domestic politics are actually quite fragile, said Xiao Bin, a researcher at the Academy’s Institute for Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies. Chinese social sciences. Fragility existed before, but it has increased since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
China has publicly reaffirmed its support for the Kremlin after the insurgency, and analysts say the relationship is expected to remain strong, at least externally, because of how the interests of the two leaders align.
But the mutiny also likely forced Beijing to think about how its own geopolitical, economic and territorial interests would be affected if Mr Putin were suddenly toppled. This could cause China to distance itself somewhat from Russia.
During Mr Putin’s 23 years in power, Russia’s relations with China have improved markedly since Soviet times and the days of President Boris Yeltsin, when both sides sent dozens of military divisions to compete along the 2,600- mile border they share.
Any regime change in Russia would now result in an instant toll on the relationship. China is fearful that a new Russian leader will realign the nation to a friendlier stance with the United States, Xiao said. This could leave China isolated in its rivalry with the United States and expose it to more pressure.
More extreme, a soured relationship between Beijing and Moscow could force China to redeploy troops to the border with Russia again, at the expense of other areas, said John Culver, a former US intelligence analyst on China.
Reducing the number of troops along the border has allowed China to prepare for the greater potential for conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea or with India, Culver said. I don’t think enough has happened for them to rethink this, but for the first time they have reason to wonder if maybe they should.
Any instability in Russia would also be a warning to China about the urgency of protecting the country’s supply of Russian energy imports.
At the same time, a weaker Putin could be an opportunity for China to make gains, said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University.
Beijing could consider accelerating its efforts to obtain more concessions from Russia. At the top of the list, China could have access to more Russian technology and more favorable terms for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, which would help redirect Russian gas supplies that have historically gone to Europe to China.
Questions about Mr. Putin’s political future underscore how differently he and Mr. Xi have approached their shared goal of undermining US global power and reshaping the world order to better protect the interests of their country.
Mr Putin has been far more aggressive, launching the biggest war in Europe since World War II. In recent years, Mr. Xi has certainly taken a more bristly territorial stance, especially with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by Beijing, using economic sanctions and military drills to keep the island on edge. But he has so far exercised caution to avoid tipping the stalemate into a war that could drag down the United States and its allies.
Xi also focused on consolidating power at home. From 2015, the Chinese leader began a major overhaul of the People’s Liberation Army to strengthen his grip on the military by ousting commanders deemed disloyal or corrupt and elevating his allies, in many ways to avoid questions. of loyalty that Mr Putin faces today.
Some see the Wagner Rebellion as the latest sign that China’s relationship with Russia is increasingly similar to its relationship with North Korea, a notoriously erratic country, and one that exploits its volatile behavior to try to pressure on China to get more support in exchange for backing down.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, its trade with China has hit record highs. Beijing has also ensured that Moscow is not isolated diplomatically.
Russia’s main motivation is to jack up the price of its friendship to get the most out of its relationship with China, Sung said. Russia can do it when it seems reckless and unpredictable, much like North Korea.
China has already paid a considerable price for its support of Russia. The war has aggravated China’s strained relations with the United States and undermined its attempt to improve ties with Europe. The fighting in Ukraine has also drawn global attention to China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan.
China has carefully managed these disadvantages at home. Chinese state media downplayed what it called the Wagner incident and praised Mr Putin for defusing the crisis. The Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party tabloid, accused Western media of promoting the rebellion to distort China’s ties with Russia. There did not appear to have been any attention paid to Mr. Prigozhins’ claim that the Russian public had been deceived into believing that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was responsible for the war.
The Chinese government still believes in Putin’s control over Russia and also believes in the long-term stability of Russian society, said Wang Wen, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, who follows developments in Russia and visited the country after its invasion of Ukraine.
It would be an error of strategic judgment to think that the Wagner incident could divide China and Russia.
Despite general support for Russia, other notable Chinese experts have argued that the war has hurt China’s position in the world, including Yan Xuetong, a senior research fellow in international relations at China’s prestigious Tsinghua University.
Speaking to reporters last month in Beijing, Yan noted that the United States has yet to send troops to defend Ukraine, but in comparison European NATO members have increased their presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
From a security perspective, this war has not improved China’s security but has subjected China to more security threats, Yan said, according to a translation speak Pekinology newsletter.
Chris Buckley contributed reporting from Taipei and Keith Bradsher from Beijing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/01/world/asia/wagner-uprising-china-russia.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What does Wagner’s rebellion in Russia mean for China?
- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss the war in Ukraine by telephone | India News
- The idol ends on Sunday. Here’s why that’s a good thing.
- Legacy DL Byerson is committed to football in West Virginia
- What is the gut microbiome and how does it affect your health?
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Indonesian island of Java, damaging buildings and causing panic among residents.
- Treatment of Mormon cricket outbreaks in Natrona and Converse counties
- French police charged after Nahel shooting – BBC News
- National Doctors Day | Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah praise doctors and CAs
- Jokowi sacrifices 1 cow in Bali, submitted to Jami Singaraja Mosque
- Memphis Grizzlies Announce Summer League 2023 Roster
- “Prez Xi Jinping to Attend Virtual SCO Summit Hosted by India”