What does Wagner’s rebellion in Russia mean for China?

Just three months ago, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, was in Moscow to toast Vladimir V. Putin and express his confidence in the strong support the Russian president enjoys among his people.

That trust is now in question, after the private military group Wagner led an insurgency in Russia that shattered Mr Putin’s image of invulnerability. Observers close to China say the mutiny, however short-lived, could lead Mr. Xi to cover up a close relationship with Russia that had already exposed Beijing to global criticism and threatened some of its interests abroad.

China sees Russia as a necessary partner in challenging the US-dominated world order. But Mr Putin’s appetite for risk seen in his invasion of Ukraine and his reliance on private armies has forced Beijing to defend its tie with Russia in the face of Western pressure.

Mr. Xi’s long-term bet will only work if Mr. Putin stays in the driver’s seat to help defend the common interests of the two countries. But the revolt raised questions about Mr Putin’s authority: Wagner’s soldiers met little or no resistance from Russian regular forces as they advanced on Moscow. And Mr. Putin’s decision to grant sanctuary in Belarus to Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the uprising, looked like a compromise rather than the act of a strongman with consolidated power.