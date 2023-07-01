Israel announces that it will not attack Iranian nuclear sites anytime soon

Germany is seeking to revive political dialogue between Turkey and the European Union at the bloc’s two-day summit, which began in Brussels on Thursday, which will discuss Turkish-European relations and cooperation with Ankara after the re-election of the President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan, among other files.

German government sources said the summit was discussing Euro-Turkish relations in the context of many issues presented to it, including the situation in Ukraine and recent developments in Russia after the Wagner Group’s attempted disobedience and efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem. and other issues.

Relationship Assessment

According to what was reported by the Turkish Anatolia Agency, on Thursday, according to these sources, Germany will ask at the summit to launch a new process of evaluation of relations with Turkey, and to instruct the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to prepare and present new proposals concerning options for cooperation with Ankara. to leaders.

On the eve of the summit, Erdogan made a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which they discussed relations between their two countries, Turkey’s relations with the European Union, developments in Russia and the Swedish membership in NATO. The Turkish presidency said in a statement on Wednesday that Erdogan and Schultz agreed to strengthen cooperation on regional and global challenges.

German sources said that relations with Turkey are important for Germany, as it was and will remain an important geostrategic partner, especially in trade and security and in immigration policies. She stressed that there is an opportunity to relaunch the UN-led process on the Cyprus issue after the elections in Turkey and Greece, and that the Cyprus issue will be included in the final declaration of the Council of Europe. She also mentioned that Germany will reintroduce Euro-Turkish relations after the recent elections in Turkey, and measures that would revive relations between the two parties will be supported if all parties concerned show political will on this issue. She added that Turkey is located in a very important region next to Syria, Iran, Iraq and Armenia, and it will be necessary to conduct a close and high-level dialogue with Turkey, not only at bilateral level, but also at European level.

Relations between Turkey and the European Union were severely strained following the failed coup attempt, which the Turkish authorities attributed to the “service” movement of Fethullah Gulen, whom it described as a terrorist organization, due to what Ankara described as a “cold and critical” attitude towards the Gulen organization. But Europe is critical of what it describes as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s growing “authoritarian approach”. The European Commission’s latest report on Turkey for the year 2022 stated that “serious concerns about the deterioration of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and the independence of the judiciary in Turkey have not been taken into account”.

In 2018, the European Union practically suspended Turkey’s accession negotiations for its accession, started in 2005, without canceling them, and no summit was held between Turkey and the European Union after the summit held in Bulgaria 5 years ago.

The European Union considers that, despite the dossiers which are causing tension with Turkey, it remains an important strategic partner on issues of migration, climate protection and energy security, and that as a member of NATO and having a well-equipped army, it plays an important role in mediating the grain agreement between Russia. Ukraine.

The crisis of the “republican people”

On the other hand, the Turkish political scene is widely awaiting the outcome of the process of renewing the leadership of the Republican People’s Party, the largest opposition party, with the start of the process of electing provincial delegates after Eid. al-Adha holiday.

Sources within the party revealed the emergence of a ‘front for change’, which includes Istanbul Mayor Akram Imamoglu, party parliamentary group leader Ozgur Oyil, Engin Altay, Bulent Tezcan and Wali Agbaba. Aitun Arkin, a writer for the Sozcu newspaper, said the names held up the banner of change in party leadership and spoke of the change since the loss of party leader Kamal Kldarolu in the May 28 presidential elections, but they did not. taken no steps to unite them or associate with each other so far.

On the other hand, Kilicdaroglu pointed out that the Republican People’s Party “does not present the presidency to anyone on a golden platter”. When asked if he plans to retire, Kilicdaroglu said in a press interview on Thursday that the Republican People’s Party chooses its president at its general conferences, candidates come out and compete, the party does not offer the presidency to anyone. on a gold plate, this behavior is not a tradition. Republican People’s Party… Of course, any member of the Republican People’s Party, including Mr. Ekrem Imamoglu, can be a candidate for the post of party chairman, regardless of his age, I have no doubt about that.

Regarding the Republican People’s Party scenarios for the 2024 local elections, especially in major cities, Kilicdaroglu said, “We are firm on these elections, and we will have new city municipalities. People also know that the mayors who have been elected from the party have passed very successful tests.

Writer Arkin said it was important to focus on the “executive movement” within the CHP, and that will materialize after July 3, when the votes of up to 1,200 delegates will determine the fate of the CHP. gone at this point.

Party district delegate elections begin July 3 and run through July 30, and district conventions will be held between August 5 and September 10. State conferences will be held from September 16 to October 15. Istanbul, which has 196 delegates, will be of great importance, and will witness a bitter struggle between the head of the party branch in Istanbul, Janan Kaftanji Oglu, who has declared his support for Kldarolu, and Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu , who will consider what he will do at the conferences with the support of voters who have lost hope after May 28.

Arkin considered that the real test is related to the local elections in March 2024, and will the party win the local elections when the leaders are changed? Stressing that none of them can answer this question.