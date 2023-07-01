Maharashtra bus crash: PM Modi, CM Eknath Shinde announce amount of assistance for dead and injured

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced the assistance of 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the Maharashtra bus crash. CM Shinde also ordered officials to provide immediate medical aid to injured victims at government expense.

According to a tweet from CMO Maharashtra, Shinde was saddened by the terrible accident and ordered an investigation. After receiving information about the accident, CM Shinde contacted the collector and Buldhana Police Superintendent to obtain information and give necessary instructions to officials.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office also informed that the Emergency Medical Services team and firefighters reached the crash site to carry out the rescue operation and the injured passengers were later evacuated and admitted. to the hospital.

According to news agency PTI, a private travel bus from Nagpur to Pune caught fire on Saturday on Samruddhi highway in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, after hitting a pole and then crashing into a bulkhead around 1:30 a.m. Apparently there were 33 passengers on the bus, most of them from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.

The driver said the crash happened after a tire burst, sparking flames in the bus. Later, the vehicle’s diesel tank caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the others are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been determined,” Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane was quoted as saying by the news agency. YEARS.

At least 26 people including 3 children lost their lives in the Maharashtra bus crash, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also shared their grief over the bus crash in Maharashtra. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the deceased and 50,000 for the wounded.

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote: Deeply saddened by the devastating bus crash in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”