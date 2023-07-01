Politics
Big Men in a Small World, by Owei Lakemfa
The tension that has shrouded the universe for more than a century has been heightened by the multinational war in Ukraine, so any candlelight for peace is a glimmer of hope. This is what the United States, the United States and China offered the world when their officials concluded a two-day meeting in Beijing on June 19 with the announcement of the drilling of a communication channel and planned bilateral agreements.
However, the next day, President Joe Biden, the leader of the free world, deliberately fired a missile at the peace movement, and 24 hours later China responded in equal measure. With that, the candle of peace just lit by the world’s two largest armies and economies has gone out. Predictably, Russian President Vladimir Putin ridiculed Biden and, surprisingly, New Zealand, a trusted US ally, also lashed out at Biden.
The talks this month were the first high-level meeting between the two countries in the past five years. They seemed doomed from the start because the one previously scheduled for February did not hold. The United States had accused China of sending a surveillance balloon over Alaska, with China responding that the Americans were just hysterical.
The United States, for the June talks, had chosen its 71st Secretary of State, Anthony John Blinken, 61, to lead its delegation to China. He served as deputy national security adviser and deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration.
Over the two days, the US delegation met with President Xi Jinping, Director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.
US-China tension had risen dramatically on August 2, 2022 when Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, led five other US lawmakers on an ostensibly provocative visit to Taiwan, the separatist territory of China.
Pelosi had told the world that: The visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom. Taiwanese fighter jets escorted it, and China responded by launching military exercises around Taiwan and canceling eight official military programs with the United States.
But during the Beijing talks, the United States assured China that there had been no change in the US one-China policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act.
Blinkens spokesman Matthew Miller said the two countries had frank, substantive and constructive discussions and stressed the importance of keeping channels open to reduce the risk of conflict.
They agreed to establish joint working groups, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and increase the number of direct flights.
The US statement said the two countries agreed to work together on common transnational challenges, such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability, food security, public health and counter-narcotics. Agreeing to continue high-level engagements in Washington, the Americans invited Foreign Minister Qin to Washington for further talks.
Analyzing the outcome, it’s hard to guess what President Biden objected to, but he clearly wasn’t happy with the outcome of Blinkens’ trip; perhaps events were moving too fast for him. Whatever his reasons, he did everything the next day to derail the peace process.
Biden, at a fundraiser in California, mocked China for supposedly going through real economic hardship. He presented no facts to support his claims. Then he launched the verbal missile at China: The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know that he was there. No, I’m serious. It was the great embarrassment of dictators, when they didn’t know what had happened.
The following day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning called Bidens’ attacks extremely absurd and irresponsible.
The day after China’s response, Biden doubled down. In a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said his verbal attacks on China just aren’t something I’m going to change much.
Seemingly aware that his comments had derailed the peace talks, the US president added: I expect to meet President Xi in the near future. And I don’t think it had any real consequences.
Poor Blinken, who had his best diplomatic efforts wiped out in minutes by his boss, had no choice but to agree. On June 25, he told the media: The president speaks clearly, he speaks frankly. I have worked with him for over 20 years and he speaks for all of us.
However, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, unlike Blinken, had no inhibitions. He told Biden that Xi was not a dictator: No, and the form of government China has is up to the Chinese people. He added: If they (the Chinese) wanted to change their system of government, then that would be their business. Hipkins’ comments came a week before his ongoing visit to China in which the two countries discuss exports, education and tourism.
In 2022, Biden had portrayed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine. Last week, Russia pointed out that there was a disconnect between the outcome of Blinken’s visit to Beijing and Biden calling Xi a dictator. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while Blinkens’ visit featured various conciliatory statements, Bidens’ follow-up comments are incomprehensible. Moscow said: These are very contradictory manifestations of American foreign policy, which speak to an important element of unpredictability. The Russian Presidency added: But that is their business. We have our own bad relationship with the United States of America and our very good relationship with the People’s Republic of China.
Ironically, the United States, which has always called Putin a dictator who tolerates no opposition, now says that the attempted uprising by the Russian mercenary group Wagner shows that Putin is weak. Blinken said: We have seen more cracks emerging in the Russian facade. It is too early to say exactly where they are going and when they are getting there.
Given what may well be an apparent revolt by the Wagner Group, the United States has apparently reconsidered its claims that Putin is a dictator while maintaining that Xi is one. Perhaps the real dictator is Biden, who with a hawkish foreign policy built on a culture and war industry is destroying peace movements and pushing undiplomatic solutions in a conflict-weary world.
Undoubtedly, Presidents Xi, Biden and Putin are great men in our small world, but the world is big enough for all countries to fly by without colliding. It takes courage to insist on this and tell the great man that we prefer a world at peace to a world perpetually on a war footing.
Owei Lakemfaformer General Secretary of African Workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.
