Prez Putin calls Prime Minister Modi a great friend of Russia and praises his “Make In India” campaign | India News





New Delhi: President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great friend” of Russia and said his “Make in India” campaign had had a “really impressive effect” on the country’s economy. Putin said these remarks on Thursday at a forum in Moscow organized by the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).Our friends in India and our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the Make in India initiative a while ago. several years it has had a truly impressive effect on the indian economy do not hurt to emulate what works well even if it is not us but our friends who created it the president quoted by RT News. Putin made the case for India by discussing opportunities for Russian companies due to Western sanctions policies and the need for Moscow to offer support tools to help our companies market their products more effectively. Crediting Indian leadership with creating an effective model to develop local manufacturing capabilities and attract foreign investors, Putin stressed the need to think about making our products more practical and functional, with modern looks and properties, adds the report. cre Trending Stories Also Read: Russia Drops Criminal ‘Armed Mutiny’ Charges Against Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin Industrial and product design should become an important resource for the development of domestic enterprises, Putin said. It was one of President Putin’s major public appearances, days after a group of Russian mercenaries launched a short-lived armed rebellion against him. The rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group on Saturday marked the most serious challenge to President Putin in more than two decades of his rule. On Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev briefed NSA Ajit Doval on the latest developments in the country following the rebellion. Also Read: Vladimir Putin Vows to Crush Wagner Rebellion, Says ‘Any Attempt to Cause Internal Trouble in Russia Will Be…’ The “Make in India” initiative was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 and aimed to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in the country and to encourage investment dedicated to manufacturing, a he declared. With the largest population of over 1.4 billion people and the 5th largest GDP of around $3.7 trillion, India has emerged in recent years not only as an alternative destination for licensed manufacturing for global companies, but also as a huge consumer market for foreign investors, the report says. India’s export performance has improved, according to official data, from about $468 billion in 2014 to about $770 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, he said. India has also seen a significant increase in foreign direct investment inflows from USD 36 billion in 2014 to over USD 81 billion in 2020-21. Putin and Modi last met on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/vladimir-putin-calls-prime-minister-narendra-modi-big-friend-of-russia-hails-make-in-india-campaign-2629075.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos