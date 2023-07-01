Jokowi reminds National Police members to be straight and sticky





JAKARTA, Investor.id – Members of the Indonesian National Police are reminded to always behave in a clean, upright, strong and consistent manner in order to maintain unity within the institution. Using the trope of a broom, President Joko Widodo called for sectoral egos within institutions to be eliminated. Jokowi compared the Polri institution to a broomstick, each of which must always be straight, strong and sticky. This metaphor was used by Jokowi for members of the police force to maintain unity and integrity of personnel. “The Polri institution is like a broomstick. Everyone should be clean, everyone should be upright, everyone should be strong, should be linked, with a spirit of unity and synergy,” Jokowi said in his address to the 77th Commemoration of Bhayangkara Day. ceremony at Main Stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Saturday afternoon (1/7/2023). Jokowi also hopes that the sectoral ego can soon be thoroughly cleansed within the Polri institution. Jokowi also called for the quality of police officers to be maintained since recruitment at the police academy. “There can be no more blocks, there can be no more bosses. The quality of human resources must be maintained from recruitment,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also reminded Polri members to maintain public trust in the Polri institution. Jokowi said that in this era of technological advancements, the slightest movement of police members could be watched by the public, which could impact the level of public trust in the police. “The National Police is also watched by the population, be careful. From now on, everything can be broadcast, everything can be recorded, the slightest movement of the Police can no longer be concealed, so that the confidence of the Police is always at stake. the ordeal,” says Jokowi. Previously, President Joko Widodo became the ceremonial inspector during the National Police’s 77th Bhayangkara Day commemoration. Delivering the ceremonial warrant, Jokowi appreciated the performance of the National Police, which was seen to be increasing year on year. After the 77th Bhayangkara Day commemoration ceremony was held, the event continued with a thanksgiving session. This session was closed with the cutting of the tumpeng by President Jokowi and the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Under the theme Accuracy for the Nation: Peaceful Elections Towards an Advanced Indonesia, the National Police held a commemoration of the 77th day of Bhayangkara. The Bhayangkara Day commemoration was held at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta. A number of entertainment attractions also enlivened the 77th commemoration of Bhayangkara Day, from cultural performances to music concerts featuring young soloist Putri Ariani and legendary band Slank. Editor: Fajar Widhi

